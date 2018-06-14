Where to Watch Your Team in the 2018 World Cup

The Washington, DC, area already has lots of bars that show soccer through the year, so you shouldn’t have much problem finding a World Cup match on TV. You also have two new options: The DC World Cup HQ pop-up on U Street, Northwest, will show every game live and then later at happy hour and offers a food and drink menu that salutes the countries whose national teams are playing; the World Cup Bar DC at Field House DC will show all games on a 22-foot-high video wall and have country-related beer specials. Crucially for games taking place in Russia, the DC Council has changed the city’s rules for when bars can start serving alcohol.

We’ve found some events for fans of specific teams, and we’ll add more as we learn about them. If your team or event isn’t here, it means we need your help! Email us and we’ll keep this page updated.

Argentina: Dock FC in Ivy City will show lots of matches, but this is the place you especially want to be if you’re an Argentina fan. Also see Nigeria.

Belgium: The Sovereign in Georgetown plans to show all Belgium matches as well as others in its upstairs bar. BToo in Logan Circle plans viewing parties for all three first-round games. Belga Café on Capitol Hill will show every game and have food and drink specials when the Red Devils play. The embassy’s Facebook page has more. Also, see England and Panama.

Brazil: See Switzerland.

Colombia: The Colombian embassy staff plan to watch the first game in the Royal in embassy theater, and a spokesperson recommends Lucky Bar as a place with good hours and specials. Royal in LeDroit Park will open at 8 AM daily and show all matches, and it will be especially nice for fans of Colombia, with drink specials during Colombia matches like refajo–a kind of Colombian shandy made with beer and Colombiana soda–as well as boilermakers made with aguardiente. Also see Poland.

Croatia: The Association of the Croatian American Professionals will host a watch party at Georgetown’s Church Hall for Saturday’s game with Nigeria. A $20 ticket gets you two drinks and access to a 7,000-square-foot beer hall with long tables and flat screens.

Denmark: While it’s not an official event, the Danish Embassy’s head of press, Rasmus Christophersen, says “we wrote to all the Danes we know in DC” and told them to head to Dupont’s Lucky Bar. Expect to see plenty of fans of other teams along with a strong showing of soccerheads donning the red and white. Also see Peru.

England: The British Embassy will partner with the Embassy of Belgium to host a watch party at Wunder Garten in NoMa on Thursday, June 28, at 2 PM. Expect Belgian and English flags and beers, lawn games, and possibly appearances by the countries’ ambassadors. England fans will be at home at any number of pubs around the area (though, pro tip: Make sure you understand the difference between England and the rest of the UK before you show up), especially the Queen Vic on H Street, Northeast.

Egypt: Get to the Falls Church restaurant Fava Pot bright and early Friday at 8 AM to watch Egypt take on Uruguay over breakfast. Traditional dishes like fava beans and the cured beef basturma will be served while big-screen TVs show the game.

France: Cork & Fork in Logan Circle will hold a France-Germany wine-tasting on Friday, June 29, at 5 PM.

Germany: The Airedale beer hall in Columbia Heights will show every game, and it’s one of the best places for a Germany fan to watch.

Iran: Head to Dirty Water on H Street to catch Iran take on Morocco on Friday, June 15. All the TVs will be showing the game, and Chef Seb of Saffron Gourmet Truck will hand out Persian snacks. You can also come out in red, white, or green to Tyson’s Biergarten and cheer on Iran for all its games. While you watch the match, check out the food specials, soccer contests, and the DJ playing Persian tunes.

Mexico: The Mexican and German embassies will co-host a watch party at Sauf Haus Bier Hall in Dupont on Sunday, June 17, for their national teams’ matchup.

Morocco: Cuba Libre in Penn Quarter will hold a viewing party for Spain v. Morocco on Monday, June 25, at 2 PM. Also see Iran.

Nigeria: Cuba Libre in Penn Quarter will hold a viewing party for Nigeria v. Argentina on Tuesday, June 26, at 2 PM. Also see Croatia.

Panama: The Panamanian Embassy will host a watch party at the Front Page for the team’s first match against Belgium on June 18. Embassy staff also recommend Esencias Panameñas restaurant in Park View, which confirms it plans to show Panama’s first-round games: Monday, June 18 at 11 AM, Sunday, June 24, at 8 AM, and Thursday, June 28, at 2 PM.

Peru: Peru’s back in the World Cup after a 36-year drought. Catch their squad in action at Nazca Mochica near Dupont Circle, which will host a Saturday watch party for the team’s first match against Denmark. Twenty bucks gets you in the door, along a tapa off their special “World Cup” menu and a Cusqueña beer.

Poland: Cuba Libre in Penn Quarter will hold a viewing party for Poland’s match against Colombia on Sunday, June 24, at 2 PM. A staffer at the Polish embassy recommends Lucky Bar as a good place to find a Poland contingent.

Portugal: In honor of the June 15 Portugal v. Spain match, Cork & Fork will host a Spanish and Portuguese wine face-off. Each region will be represted by three vinos, and you can choose which country does booze the best (because everyone knows the real test is wine).

Russia: In addition to showing a ton of the games, Lucky Bar will open at 7:30 AM daily and serve Russian food and drink specials. Grab some traditional grub and cheer on the host country’s team.

Serbia: See Switzerland.

Spain: Cheer on Spain in appropriate fashion with tapas! Bodega on M Street will show the June 15 Spain-Portugal game and offer specials like $5 pintxos and glasses of sangria. (Also see Morocco and Portugal.) Estadio on 14th Street will stay open between lunch and dinner (it usually closes between 2 and 5 PM), offering Mahou beer specials and a full lunch menu. Porrons (wine pitchers) will be passed around after every goal for Spain.

Switzerland: Stable on H Street, Northeast, plans events for all three of the Swiss team’s first-round appearances: Serving brunch till 5 PM on June 17 against Brazil; opening at 1 PM on Friday, June 22, against Serbia; and again at 1 PM on Wednesday, June 27 when they play Costa Rica. There will be Swiss food and beer, plus “Schnapsicles.”

Uruguay: See Egypt.