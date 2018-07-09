Back in 2017, Mackenzie Huffman, a Business Development Manager at Hogan Lovells, and Nicole Wyche, a Senior Strategist at HZDG, owned their couples portraits with a chic engagement session at the recently-opened Apollo DC. (Their engagement story is pretty darn cute, too, you can see their full engagement here). Eleven months later, the pair exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony that similarly wowed. Check out the details of their intimate Fathom Gallery wedding in the images below.

From day one Nicole and Mackenzie had a clear vision for what they wanted for their day. The afternoon began at Mason & Rook Hotel, where the couple got ready for a first look, Nicole in a dreamy Vera Wang cold-shoulder dress with ruched lace and peep-hole cutout paired with nude Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Mackenzie in a custom shirt and tux from Michael Thomas Clothiers and Christian Louboutin suede slippers.

Nicole carried a bouquet by florist Sidra Forman that was anchored by a dramatic king protea, and surrounded by roses, peonies, jasmine, thistle, ivy berry and seeded eucalyptus. Not to be outdone, Mackenzie had a custom floral sash created by Foreman. The unique creation was made of seeded eucalyptus studded with blooming English garden roses.

“It was so unique and classy, equal parts feminine and masculine… an androgynous dream,” says Mackenzie.

After a first look, guests shuffled into the back porch at Fathom Gallery, where the clean modern backdrop created the perfect environment for their sophisticated ceremony. The wood and brick space was outfitted with potted plants and greenery for the occasion. Twinkle lights glimmered overhead as Mackenzie and Nicole walked down the aisle to Balmorhea’s “Truth”; each had their own moment in the song to make their entrance. Later, one of the couple’s favorite passages was played through the speakers, Maya Angelou’s reading of “Human Family,” a passage which was also featured on signage throughout the ceremony. The women then exchanged vows beneath a dusky sky.

As guests trickled back indoors post-ceremony, they were greeted with horderves and ‘The Main Squeeze,’ a cocktail made with Kettle One, white wine, elderflower cordial, fresh citrus, pomegranate seeds, and rosemary garnish while waiting for the main meal. Heirloom Catering designed a main course featuring a braised short rib with pan jus and Tuscan kale, paired with wild caught salmon topped with crisp butternut squash and homemade malt vinegar aioli.

For Nicole, her favorite part of the evening came into play when the reception kicked off, and she and Mackenzie posted up at a sweetheart table backlit with twinkling greenery, fitting with a vibe they call “secret-garden-black-tie.” The couple changed ensembles, Nicole slipping into a simple Rachel Zoe sheath and Mackenzie losing the blazer, for a dapper look in suspenders and a bowtie. They popped champagne and sipped from vintage champagne flutes, one-of-a-kind pieces that were sourced by Mackenzie’s Mom.

Later that night, the couple cut into three luxe wedding cakes: a buttercake with rosemary, lemon curd, and lemon swiss meringue buttercream; a coconut cake with mixed berry jam and jasmine swiss meringue buttercream; and a chocolate cake with dark chocolate espresso swiss meringue buttercream. The moment brought tears from both women.

After the wedding, Nicole and Mackenzie headed to Playa Mujeres, Mexico, for a tropical getaway.

The Details

