Weddings

Floral Sashes, Motorcycles, and a Maya Angelou Reading: These DC Brides’ Fathom Gallery Wedding is the Stuff of Hipster Dreams

Mackenzie Huffman and Nicole Wyche wed in October of 2017 at Fathom Gallery in Washington, DC.
Written by | Published on
Floral Sashes, Motorcycles, and a Maya Angelou Reading: These DC Brides’ Fathom Gallery Wedding is the Stuff of Hipster Dreams
All photography courtesy of Emma Weiss Photo.

Back in 2017, Mackenzie Huffman, a Business Development Manager at Hogan Lovells, and Nicole Wyche, a Senior Strategist at HZDG, owned their couples portraits with a chic engagement session at the recently-opened Apollo DC. (Their engagement story is pretty darn cute, too, you can see their full engagement here). Eleven months later, the pair exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony that similarly wowed. Check out the details of their intimate Fathom Gallery wedding in the images below.

Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding

Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman2
Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman3

Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding

From day one Nicole and Mackenzie had a clear vision for what they wanted for their day. The afternoon began at Mason & Rook Hotel, where the couple got ready for a first look, Nicole in a dreamy Vera Wang cold-shoulder dress with ruched lace and peep-hole cutout paired with nude Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Mackenzie in a custom shirt and tux from Michael Thomas Clothiers and Christian Louboutin suede slippers.

Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman5
Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman6

Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding

Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman8
Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman9

Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding

Nicole carried a bouquet by florist Sidra Forman that was anchored by a dramatic king protea, and surrounded by roses, peonies, jasmine, thistle, ivy berry and seeded eucalyptus. Not to be outdone, Mackenzie had a custom floral sash created by Foreman. The unique creation was made of seeded eucalyptus studded with blooming English garden roses.

“It was so unique and classy, equal parts feminine and masculine… an androgynous dream,” says Mackenzie.

Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman15
Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman16

Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding

Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman22
Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman23

Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding

After a first look, guests shuffled into the back porch at Fathom Gallery, where the clean modern backdrop created the perfect environment for their sophisticated ceremony. The wood and brick space was outfitted with potted plants and greenery for the occasion. Twinkle lights glimmered overhead as Mackenzie and Nicole walked down the aisle to Balmorhea’s “Truth”; each had their own moment in the song to make their entrance. Later, one of the couple’s favorite passages was played through the speakers, Maya Angelou’s reading of “Human Family,” a passage which was also featured on signage throughout the ceremony. The women then exchanged vows beneath a dusky sky.

Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman26
Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman27

Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding

Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding

Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman30
Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman31

Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding

Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman33
Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman35
Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman34
Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman36

As guests trickled back indoors post-ceremony, they were greeted with horderves and ‘The Main Squeeze,’ a cocktail made with Kettle One, white wine, elderflower cordial, fresh citrus, pomegranate seeds, and rosemary garnish while waiting for the main meal. Heirloom Catering designed a main course featuring a braised short rib with pan jus and Tuscan kale, paired with wild caught salmon topped with crisp butternut squash and homemade malt vinegar aioli.

Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding

Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding

Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman39
Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman41
Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman40
Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman42

For Nicole, her favorite part of the evening came into play when the reception kicked off, and she and Mackenzie posted up at a sweetheart table backlit with twinkling greenery, fitting with a vibe they call “secret-garden-black-tie.” The couple changed ensembles, Nicole slipping into a simple Rachel Zoe sheath and Mackenzie losing the blazer, for a dapper look in suspenders and a bowtie. They popped champagne and sipped from vintage champagne flutes, one-of-a-kind pieces that were sourced by Mackenzie’s Mom.

Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding

Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman44
Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman45

Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding hipster wedding Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding hipster wedding Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding

Later that night, the couple cut into three luxe wedding cakes: a buttercake with rosemary, lemon curd, and lemon swiss meringue buttercream; a coconut cake with mixed berry jam and jasmine swiss meringue buttercream; and a chocolate cake with dark chocolate espresso swiss meringue buttercream. The moment brought tears from both women.

Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman53
Mackenzie + Nicole Huffman54

Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding hipster wedding Fathom Gallery Wedding Nichole Wyche Mackenzie Huffman Chic Downtown Washington DC Wedding

After the wedding, Nicole and Mackenzie headed to Playa Mujeres, Mexico, for a tropical getaway.

The Details

Photography: Emma Weiss

Venue: Fathom Gallery | Event Coordinator: Elizabeth Carberry | Florist: Sidra Forman | Invitations: Minted | Caterers: Heirloom Catering | Nicole’s Hair: Salon Revive | Mackenzie’s Hair: Bristle Hair Salon | Brides Makeup: Jan Scott | Nicole’s First Dress: Vera Wang | Nicole’s Second Dress: Rachel Zoe | Nicole’s Shoes: Stuart Weitzman | Mackenzie’s Suit: Michael Thomas Clothiers | Mackenzie’s Slippers: Christian Louboutin

More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter or via e-mail.
Assistant Editor

Hayley is an Assistant Editor at Washingtonian Bride & Groom and Washingtonian. Previously she was the the Style Editor at The Local Palate, a Southern food culture magazine based out of Charleston, South Carolina. She currently resides in Bloomingdale. You can follow her on instagram @wandertaste.

Related Posts

These DC Brides Threw a Harry Potter-Themed Wedding (And Yes, It Was Totally Magical)

The Groom Wore White in this Waterfront Wedding at the Newly-Opened Wharf Intercontinental

The Bride’s Custom Lihi Hod Gown at This Eastern Shore Wedding is Perfection

These Two Science Majors Threw A Chemistry-Themed Wedding With Shoutouts to Elements In The Periodic Table

More from Weddings

On the Fourth of July, They Drove to Meet One Another in Ocean City. There on the Beach, He Proposed.

On the Fourth of July, They Drove to Meet One Another in Ocean City. There on the Beach, He Proposed.

Thievery Corporation’s Rob Garza Officiated a Rock Star-Style Wedding in Chevy Chase

Thievery Corporation’s Rob Garza Officiated a Rock Star-Style Wedding in Chevy Chase

Tips for Stress-Free Wedding Planning

Tips for Stress-Free Wedding Planning

Here’s What To Consider When Picking Out a Wedding Photographer and Planner