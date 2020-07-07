Vesna Harasic-Yaksic and David Van Voorhees took their engagement photos at the Organization of American States Building and their photos (along with their outfits!) are effortlessly chic. The couple told their photographer, Abby Grace of Abby Grace Photography, that “the OAS holds a special place in Vesna’s heart,” because it was home of her first internship and also a venue for one of her law school graduation events. Also important, adds the bride-to-be, was finding a place that could capture her Hispanic upbringing (she’s the daughter of two Bolivian immigrants.) “With its tropical patio, marble staircases, and monumental halls, Vesna and David felt as if they were instantly transported to South America,” says Abby. Check out their fashionable engagement photos at the the Organization of American States Building for more inspo.

What They Wore

Vesna donned a trendy long-sleeved red-laced Monique Lhullier Dress paired with chic Christian Louboutin heels, and her “favorite black fall cape from Zara,” she says. As for David, he wore a John Varvatos blazer, a Banana Republic white button-up shirt, and “his favorite loafers from Duke & Dexter.”

How They Met & Got Engaged

David and Vesna met over Memorial Day weekend in 2014. Vesna had just finished her second year of law school and was excited to finally enjoy a girl’s night, they say, and David had just accepted a job and was also in the mood to celebrate. They each headed to a bar in Glover Park and as soon as David walked in, he spotted Vesna on the dance floor with her two college friends. “In that moment, I knew I had to find a way to talk to her,” remembers David. He took a chance and approached her when they were ordering drinks and the two immediately hit it off. As they began chatting, they were amazed at how much they had in common—both of them grew up in the DC area, both attended small private high schools in Maryland, and they had a ton of mutual friends. At the end of the night, David asked Vesna for her number. “The rest was history,” they say.

The Wedding Plans

Vesna and David are planning to marry in March 2021 and are throwing black-tie wedding at the Four Seasons Hotel in Georgetown. “As DC natives and Bourbon Steak fanatics, there’s no other place” they’d rather say, “I Do,” the couple says.

The Details:

Photography: Abby Grace Photography | Location: The Organization of American States Building

