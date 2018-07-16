Before and After: How Two Awkward Rooms Became Light, Bright, and Modern

Century-old rowhouses are full of cramped rooms and seemingly useless nooks and niches. Here’s how two difficult spaces—both in historic Capitol Hill homes—became bright, modern, and multi-use.

The ambiguous, 112-square-foot space just inside this Eastern Market rowhouse’s front door presented a classic design challenge: It had so many different uses, it had lost any clear sense of purpose.

Joelle Ballew and her husband—who have two young sons—used it as a drop zone for bags, coats, and mail on the way to the living room. But they also had added a pullout couch so the area could double as a guest room. Complicating things even more, a built-in bar cabinet on the far wall suggested that the odd nook was actually for entertaining. The Ballews were at a loss. “It was such an awkward space” says Joelle.

Hoping a designer could find a solution, they hired Mary Jo Major. The goal: for the space to have more definition and cohesiveness while still retaining its functionality.

Major’s first task was to custom-design a closet, turning a tricky alcove into hidden storage for coats and shoes. After a debate about the bar—Joelle wanted to get rid of it, her husband wanted to keep it—they came to a compromise: covering it with patterned wallpaper to make it less obtrusive, then adding a mirrored console nearby where guests could mix their drinks. A large abstract print from One Kings Lane gave the room a focal point.

Keeping the pullout sofa, Major added a pair of ottoman poufs, which can serve as seating or be topped with trays and used as tables. When not needed, the poufs tuck away beneath the console.

A large indoor/outdoor rug stands up to heavy traffic and distinguishes the area from the living room. Accent pillows and a stunning brass light fixture from West Elm were final touches, helping create an airy space that’s barely recognizable from its former setup.

