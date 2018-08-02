Washingtonian Today: Manafort’s Wacky Wardrobe

Happy Thursday, Washingtonians! QAnon continues to pop up in Trump rallies, the Young America Foundation took over the Marriott Marquis, and DC’s got the most green roofs in North America. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more through the day.

Our Things to Do picks for Thursday, by Catherine P. Lewis:

BEER: Hop-heads can celebrate National IPA Day at ChurchKey with a dozen hard-to-find beers on draft. The bar will feature some of the East Coast’s most notable IPA producers, including The Veil, Tired Hands, RAR, and Aslin. Free to attend (beer prices vary), 4 PM. EVENT: Fans of wordplay should check out the “Pun DMV” contest at the DC Improv.

Today’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

It’s August, meaning Golden Triangle’s TriFit series will be a mere golden hour memory soon, so register, sign the waiver, and get yourself to Farragut Park before Labor Day. Connecticut Ave. and K St., NW.

It’s a plan! Let’s catch up, shall we?

• DC is getting a Rick and Morty pop-up bar.

Let’s Get Schwifty!

• A GWU law professor and CNN legal analyst may be the next host of Jeopardy!

What is “a very exciting development?”

• One of our editors moved into a house with some peculiar history.

Explore its criminal past

• This Trump Hotel spa offer omits the word “Trump.”

But you can get a waterless pedicure

Around town:

Stop everything you’re doing and look at Paul Manafort’s jackets. (CNN)

Mueller may be willing to limit Trump’s questions. (Washington Post)

Manafort Judge T.S. Ellis III is “not in the theater business.” (Politico)

Take a break…

What it’s like to be kidnapped by pirates. (GQ)

News from home:

