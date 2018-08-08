Washingtonian Today: Axios Pivots to Video

It’s Wednesday, Washingtonians. We’re halfway through the week; keep pushing. Axios inked a deal with HBO to produce a docu-series; Ohio’s special election was too close to call; Rick Gates admitted he cheated on his wife. Pack your umbrellas–summer storms are possible this afternoon. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more through the day.

Our Things to Do picks for Tuesday, by Catherine P. Lewis:

FILM: The 2017 film 8 Heads of Madness (8 hlav šílenství) shows Wednesday night at the Avalon, $12.50, 8 PM. MUSEUM: The Library of Congress is hosting a celebration of east-Asian pop culture and mythology called “Anime for All.” All events are free, but advance registration is recommended.

Today’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

Barre3 DC will hold a one-hour session at Georgetown Waterfront Park as part of the Sunset Fitness Series. 3303 Water St., NW.

It’s a plan! Let’s catch up, shall we?

• Capitals owner Ted Leonsis is ready to rumble. So he launched an MMA league. As one does.

HOCKEY, PLUS SOME EXTRA VIOLENCE

• We got a great photo gallery of Rosie O’Donnell and her Broadway friends doing the box step outside of the White House.

DO YOU HEAR THE ROSIE SING?

• Country roads might not take you home, but they could take you to Lehigh Valley’s Muskifest.

THE COUNTRY FESTIVAL NEXT DOOR

• Want to eat like a fitness star, but have no idea where to start? Don’t worry, we got you covered.

A gym owner shares her diet

Around town:

What’s going on with leadership over at Veterans Affairs? (ProPublica)

Gary Cohn is living his best Hamptons life. (Bloomberg)

There are some pretty bizarre DTF OKCupid ads around DC. (DCist)

Take a break…

“It’s Electric Moped Time, America” (City Lab)

News from home:

Pre-sale tickets for Taste of Georgetown are on sale now. Go forth and eat raw cookie dough.

Leave your questions now for Ann Limpert’s weekly food-and-dining chat on Friday.

