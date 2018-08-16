Food

Georgetown’s Swanky New Raw Bar and Grill Serves $120 Cockles and Other Tinned Seafood

Dyllan’s jumps on the fancy canned fish trend.
Written by | Published on
Georgetown’s Swanky New Raw Bar and Grill Serves 0 Cockles and Other Tinned Seafood
Dyllan's Raw Bar Grill opens in Georgetown with a trendy menu of tinned seafood as well as steaks and fish. Photography be Jeff Elkins

There’s a lot that’s quintessentially Georgetown about the neighborhood’s newest restaurant, Dyllan’s Raw Bar Grill. The sprawling 220-seat eatery is housed in an 1890s quarried stone building overlooking the C&O Canal and serves a crowd-pleasing menu of seafood and steaks. Then there are things that seem more suited to a trendy nook in Shaw—namely a standing room-only bar specializing in raw and canned seafood, all matched with lightly colored libations (white wine, Champagne, vodka).

Dyllan's Raw Bar Grill Georgetown seafood restaurant and steakhouse.
The Cold Storage bar stocks a variety of luxe tinned seafood from Spain and Portugal.

Dyllan’s is the first restaurant from Donald and Amy Carlin, though they’re both hospitality industry veterans. Donald worked as the Director of Restaurants for Stephen Starr’s restaurant group, while Amy was a partner at BR Guest in New York. It’s there they linked up with Neal Corman, a longtime corporate chef with mega-hospitality group Lettuce Entertain You (locally of RPM Italian, Joe’s, and more).

The bar room, dubbed “Cold Storage” by the owners, stands as a gateway to the multi-room space, which was previously home to Sea Catch for 30 years. The bar menu takes inspiration from tapas bars in Spain and Portugal, where luxe canned seafood (or “tinned” in Europe) is served alongside fresh items—and sometimes considered even more of a delicacy. Case in point: rare $120 Portuguese cockles, which you won’t find anywhere else in DC, cost more than one of Dyllan’s raw bar towers. Newcomers to the tinned fish trend (and yes, it is a trend) might want to start smaller with Galician marinated mussels ($24) served with tapenade and a fresh baguette for sopping up all the delicious oils (trust us, you’ll want to).

Beverage director Andra “AJ” Johnson designs seafood-friendly cocktails and curates and extensive wine selection.

Beverage director and sommelier Andra “AJ” Johnson curated seafood-friendly drinks for the Cold Storage area, whether you’re going tinned or exploring the selection of oysters, ceviches, and maki rolls. We have our eye on the house-infused Grey Goose vodkas, served in a flight of three flavors: floral (jasmine, green tea), briny (marjoram, thyme, sage), and pickled ginger-wasabi. In the dining room, drinkers will find classic cocktails and a wide-ranging list of wines, from splurge bottles to $9 glasses.

Dyllan's Raw Bar Grill Georgetown seafood restaurant and steakhouse.
The main dining room bar is the place for classic cocktails or a solo dinner.
Grab a seat on the patio by the canal in warm weather.

Expense account canned cockles aside, the dining room menu is a familiar mix that Donald calls “steakhouse-esque with a seafood focus.” Though apps like crab cakes and oyster stew lean heavily on the ocean, there’s an equal number of fish entrees and prime chops—all of which can be mixed-and-matched with sides. The restaurant is initially open for dinner, with a weekend brunch and lunch menu slated to launch by early fall. 

The main dining room is flanked by a fireplace.
West Coast cioppino with shellfish.

Apart from the Cold Storage bar the menu is uniform throughout, whether you’re sitting on the terrace overlooking the (currently empty) canal or in the main dining area with stone fireplace dubbed the “Punch Card” room. Donald explains that in the early 1900s, long before Sea Catch, the building was a punchcard factory that produced machines used to tabulate the census. 

“At first I was like ‘There’s nothing sexy about punchcards,’ but I’m embracing it,” says Donald.

Dyllan’s Raw Bar Grill. 1054 31st St., NW; 202-470-6606. Open for dinner; lunch and brunch starting soon. 

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Related Posts

Colorful Little Havana Opens With Cuban Food and Piña Coladas in Columbia Heights

After a Big Shakeup, Mirabelle Reopens Today With a New Chef and New Menu

After a Big Shakeup, Mirabelle Reopens Today With a New Chef and New Menu

Photos: The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in July

11 New DC-Area Restaurants for 2018 Summer Restaurant Week

More from Food

Here’s Every Show Reference You Can Find at DC’s Rick and Morty Pop-Up Bar

Here’s Every Show Reference You Can Find at DC’s Rick and Morty Pop-Up Bar

9 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Try Build-Your-Own Lobster Rolls and Reuben-Style Tartare from Blue Duck Tavern’s New Chef

Try Build-Your-Own Lobster Rolls and Reuben-Style Tartare from Blue Duck Tavern’s New Chef

10 Insane, Deeply-Fried Foods You’ll Eat at the Montgomery County Fair