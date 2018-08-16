The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (8/18 – 8/19)

McLean

Where: 6723 Tennyson Dr.

How much: $2,499,000

When: Sunday, August 19 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This brand new house comes with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three half-baths, plus an elevator, multiple outdoor living spaces, oak hardwood floors, a custom kitchen, and a finished basement.

Burleith

Where: 3803 S St. NW

How much: $1,995,000

When: Sunday, August 19 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This newly renovated townhouse has six bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, as well as a patio, parking spaces, and a rooftop deck (with monument views!).

Trinidad

Where: 1130 Morse St. NE

How much: $899,900

When: Sunday, August 19 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: Four beds and three-and-a-half baths are spread across three stories in this renovated rowhouse. One bedroom and bathroom is in the fully-finished basement, which also comes with a kitchenette. A deck and off-street parking round out the spot.

Brightwood Park

Where: 5117 3rd St. NW

How much: $749,900

When: Saturday, August 18 and Sunday, August 19 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This redone rowhouse has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths (including the basement in-law suite), as well as front and back porches and parking spaces.

Bloomingdale

Where: 129 W St. NW, #402

How much: $559,000

When: Sunday, August 19 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This top-floor condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Not only will you have great views, there are hardwood floors and natural light throughout.

