Washingtonian Today: Okay, Now It’s REALLY Crazytown

I’m just going to cut to the chase: It’s driving me crazy not to know the identity of the anonymous “senior official in the Trump administration” who wrote an op-ed in the New York Times criticizing the president and claiming s/he and others were “thwarting” the President’s “more misguided impulses until he is out of office.” I think Pickle was a Trojan horse. Who’s with me? (A friendly reminder to always send tips and thoughts to bshepherd@washingtonian.com) Anyway, happy Thursday, folks. The Capital Weather Gang wrote a lovely limerick about today’s blistering and uncomfortable weather, which is both cute and devastating. Spoiler alert: the atmosphere measuring crew gave today a 2/10. Sad!

There are other things going on in DC today besides the aftershocks of Bob Woodward‘s book and this New York Times article, but it’s doubtful your coworkers will be chatting about anything else.

• There’s a new sushi resturant in the Trump Hotel and it isn’t half bad. If you’re willing to shell out the cash, head on over to Sushi Nakazawa. Read our review.

• Brett Kavanaugh is a lot of things: a judge, a CYO coach, and a SCOTUS nominee. But he’s also a person who puts ketchup on pasta. Is that a forgivable offense? We investigate.

• Cynthia Rowley‘s opening a store in Georgtown and let us know how to be as chic as she is.

• DC’s getting a ceviche gastropub. Have no idea what that means? Me neither. Let’s find out together.

This weekend’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

Summer isn’t over for the Golden Triangle BID‘s TriFit summer series in Farragut Square, where you can get in some post-work Pilates. Sign up online and grab your mat. Afterward, look for health demonstrations and snacks from Golden Triangle restaurants. Connecticut Ave. and K St., NW.

Brazil celebrates its 1822 Declaration of Independence on September 7, and the Brazilian Embassy is sponsoring several events, including a seminar on Amazonian culture and literature with experts Sylvia Guimarães of the NGO Vaga Lume and professors Bryan McCann and Narlan Teixeira. Later on Thursday, the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage will host dancers from Parintins and Manacapuru featuring rhythms and costumes from the Amazon region. Seminar: Free, 3 PM. Dance: Free, 6 PM.

Everyone in Washington loves a good game of Clue. Margaret Hartmann breaks down all the theories for who mysterious senior administration member X may be. (NY Mag)

According to Matt Bai, John Kelly‘s running a vigilante White House. Bai unravels how staffers are coping–or causing–real hell in the West Wing. (Yahoo News)

OK. I’ll bite. Here is Anonymous’s op-ed on how s/he is fighting the good fight from within the Oval. (New York Times)

Let’s do something a little lighter, shall we? The Queer Eye cast is taking New York Fashion Week by storm. Can you believe? (Vanity Fair)

