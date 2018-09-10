Photographer’s Notebook: The Kavanaugh Hearings

Evy Mages covers a lot of hearings on Capitol Hill. But Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination hearings last week were unusually charged, she says, thanks to the high stakes. As you approach the hearing room in the Hart Senate Office Building, she notes, you pass a row of American flags and a phalanx of police officers ready to eject anyone who begins a protest. Inside the room there were many such interruptions, as well as unexpected moments like Senator Cory Booker tearing up after Parkland survivor Aalayah Eastmond testified. Mages was in the room for four days, enough time to recognize a few people who came to support Kavanaugh at the so-called “Mother of All Rallies” this weekend. As many images as you see here, Mages shot a lot more: “I have many more pictures!” she says. —Andrew Beaujon

