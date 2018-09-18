Look Inside My Home: An Exposed Brick Loft in Dupont Circle

Sarah Lyon loves her Dupont Circle apartment, which she lives in with a roommate. They’re close to the Metro and downtown, where they work, and as 20-somethings, they’re sure to take advantage of all the bars, shops, and restaurants in the area—not to mention their roof deck, which they’re always using to entertain.

Sarah, who works in higher education, loves constantly rearranging her decor and sourcing new things via flea markets and Craigslist. That means her tucked-away spot (she has the lofted bedroom) is a unique space that’s both traditional and eclectic, with plenty of personal touches throughout.

“I’m always browsing for new things and moving pieces around or selling them back on Craigslist,” says the Bethesda native, “so I kind of feel like a space is never truly ‘done.'”

Who lives there: Sarah Lyon and her roommate, Carrie Waltemeyer

Neighborhood: Dupont Circle

How long they’ve lived there: Almost one year

Approximate square feet: 950

Number of bedrooms: Two

Number of bathrooms: Two

Favorite piece of furniture: The orange cane love seat she found at the Georgetown flea market. She normally doesn’t love orange, but she’s a big fan of cane furniture and the upholstery was in good condition, so she went for it. “I now love the pop of color it adds to my upstairs nook, and the piece is the perfect size for the space.”

Favorite home interior store: Craigslist, obviously, and Miss Pixie’s on 14th Street, which she stops in nearly every week. “I love the thrill of the hunt, and Miss Pixie’s is kind of like a real-life Craigslist,” Sarah says. “It’s perfect for finding furniture and accessories that you won’t find in every other home in DC.”

Favorite DIY: With the help of Pinterest, Sarah recently reworked a cane chair with bamboo detailing, painting it a bright white.

Splurge: Even though her peacock chair was a Craigslist find, it was more money than she’d normally pay. But she pulled the trigger, and says she says she loves the visual flair it adds to the room. “I’m always receiving compliments on it.”

Design advice: Don’t buy everything in one fell swoop at IKEA or Target just to get your decorating done right away. “It will look too matchy-matchy and catalogue-like and less like a home,” says Sarah, advocating for the Craigslist and thrift store route. And, if you want your space to feel cozy and complete, don’t neglect your walls! “White walls are my pet peeve.”

