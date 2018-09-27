Real Estate

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (9/29 – 9/30)

Check out these homes this weekend—including a six-bedroom in Alexandria and a Petworth penthouse
Written by | Published on
Check out a six-bedroom in Alexandria this weekend. All photographs courtesy of MRIS.

Alexandria

Where: 3550 Trinity Dr., Alexandria
How much: $2,985,000
When: Sunday, September 30 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This new build has six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths, plus 11-foot-tall ceilings on the main level, a covered porch with a stone fireplace, an exercise room, and a master suite with two walk-in closets.

Mt. Pleasant

Where: 1841 Monroe St. NW, Unit 2
How much: $1,049,000
When: Sunday, September 30 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This two-floor penthouse condo has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half-bathrooms, views of the National Cathedral, a private deck, and a luxe kitchen.

Brightwood Park

Where: 5519 2nd St. NW
How much: $824,900
When: Sunday, September 30 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: Renovated and energy efficient (it has a green roof), this four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom rowhouse has a back deck, private parking, and a finished basement with a private entrance.

Columbia Heights

Where: 3209 13th St. NW, #2
How much: $799,000
When: Sunday, September 30 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: This two-bedroom, two-bath condo is heavy on the charm, with wide-plank oak floors, a gas fireplace, private outdoor space, and a high-end kitchen.

Park View

Where: 3577 Warder St. NW, Unit 301
How much: $545,000
When: Sunday, September 30 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This penthouse comes with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus a wall of windows, lofted ceilings, granite countertops, and a parking spot.

