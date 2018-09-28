News

Photographer’s Notebook: The Ford/Kavanaugh Hearings

Written by | Photographed by Evy Mages | Published on
Photographer’s Notebook: The Ford/Kavanaugh Hearings

Even by recent standards, Thursday was a pretty tough day in Washingtonian. Our photographer Evy Mages was on Capitol Hill during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that featured testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, who described what she said was Brett Kavanaugh‘s sexual assault on her in high school, and from Kavanaugh, who said no such assault occurred. Outside the hearing room, demonstrators gathered and voiced their support for either party. And beyond the buildings, the rain, gloom, and signs of deep frustration continued all day.

Related
Photos: Scenes From the Ford/Kavanaugh Hearing

Don’t miss a new restaurant again. Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Evy Mages