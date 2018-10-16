Washingtonian Today: Tiffany Trump Celebrated Her Birthday at the Trump Hotel

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Raise the roof, it’s Tuesday. Happy belated birthday to Tiffany Ariana Trump, who turned 25 Saturday. According to the Georgetown University Law School student’s Instagram account Monday, Tiffany rang in the big two-five at…a suite in her dad’s hotel.

Tiffany has been seen at other spots around DC. It seems she likes to grab pop-tarts at Ted’s Bulletin and share scallops with her friends at trendy 14th Street spot Bresca.

Saturday was also the US Navy’s birthday, which, unlike Tiffany’s birthday, Donald Trump celebrated on Twitter.

Last night a federal judge dismissed adult film actress Stormy Daniels’s defamation suit against the President; Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ attorney-turned-possible-2020-candidate, says he has appealed the ruling to the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

Also, a rabid raccoon attacked three people in Chevy Chase DC.

If you love shoving various delicious pasta into your maw as much as I do, take a look at our food team’s reviews of three new Italian eateries around town. I’m dying to try the pappardelle with rabbit ragu at San Lorenzo.

There’s a replica of Air Force One at the National Harbor and it’s open for tours. Amazing! But there’s a catch—one ticket to walk through the cabin’s going to cost you $30 dollars. Is it worth it? We investigated.

The day-to-day events in Congress can seem like a jargon-filled wonkfest from Planet Snore. But did you know that members convene in interest based-caucuses, too? Get the lowdown on some of my favorites, one of which includes the ROCK AND ROLL caucus. Strap yourself in for a ride through bipartisan funktown.

Make your white button-up less K Street with these simple outfit hacks.

PODCAST The Slate podcast Slow Burn delves into the Bill Clinton scandal with its second season (the first season focused on the Watergate). Host Leon Neyfakh will be in conversation with Washington Post writer Ruth Marcus and Invisibilia host Hanna Rosin at The Hamilton; hear these three reflect on Clinton and Monica Lewinsky from a modern perspective. $30-$60, 7:30 PM.

Stop by Vida Fitness this month for a free, three-day pass. You’ll also snag a Vida Bingo board, because gambling’s a sport, too. Check off 16 mystery Vida sightings on the board for a special treat. Check the fine print here. Gallery Place, City Vista, Logan Circle, The Yards, and U Street locations.

Faiz Siddiqui reports that Metro plans to bring automated operation–a system that dates back to the system’s 1976 debut–back to its cars by late 2019. (The Washington Post)

reports that Metro plans to bring automated operation–a system that dates back to the system’s 1976 debut–back to its cars by late 2019. (The Washington Post) Anger is plowing its way through much of the nation. Lili Loofbourow explains why many who are deservedly hurt, frustrated, and revved up, are getting disproportionately punished for their feelings. (Slate)

