The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (10/20 – 10/21)

Bethesda

Where: 6604 Millwood Road

How much: $2,189,500

When: Sunday, October 21 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This new build comes with five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, with custom finishes, walk-in closets, a spa-like bathroom in the master suite, and multiple outdoor areas.

Falls Church

Where: 7015 Haycock Rd.

How much: $1,299,998

When: Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: With five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms throughout 4,400 square feet of space, there’s plenty of room in this home (plus a deck and a second-level balcony).

Truxton Circle

Where: 82 P St. NW

How much: $848,900

When: Sunday, October 21 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This recently upgraded rowhouse has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus 10-foot-tall ceilings, exposed brick, a wine fridge, and a back patio.

Park View

Where: 736 Kenyon St. NW, #1

How much: $749,900

When: Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: With three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, this condo in a new development also comes with an open floor plan, its own outdoor space, and smart-home appliances.

Hyattsville

Where: 4543 Longfellow St., Hyattsville

How much: $419,900

When: Sunday, October 21 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: On top of three beds and two-and-a-half baths, this townhouse also comes with both a regular and rooftop deck, a garage, and a pool and gym in the building.

