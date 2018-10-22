A Huge New Rooftop Bar and Terrace Is Opening at the Wharf

The Wharf has been growing steadily since the waterfront development debuted just over a year ago, with several recent big openings (Italian “culinary complex” Officina) and others coming soon (Potomac Distilling rum factory, plus another Rappahannock Oyster Bar). Next up for spring: a huge 3,500-square-foot rooftop bar, terrace, and nightlife venue from NYC’s Gerber Group at the Intercontinental Hotel.

The veteran hospitality group is known for its scene-y hotel bars, starting in the early ’90s with the Morgans Bar in NYC and today with spots like Whiskey Blue at the W Atlanta. The still-to-be-named venue will join chef Kwame Onwuachi‘s Kith and Kin as another dining/drinking venue at the hotel, though with a bigger emphasis on nightlife.

Details are still coming together on Gerber’s first DC spot, but expect a big U-shape bar, open air terrace, bar food menu, and of course, great views.

*This post has been updated from an earlier version with new information from the venue.

