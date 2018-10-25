Real Estate

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (10/27 – 10/28)

Including a luxe condo above Nobu for $2.6 million, and a cute one-bedroom for under $500,000
Written by | Published on
The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (10/27 – 10/28)
A new condo at 2501 M Street comes with a concierge and a Nobu on the ground floor. All photographs courtesy of Bright MLS.

West End

Where: 2501 M St. NW #303
How much: $2,598,000
When: Saturday, October 27 and Sunday, October 28 from 11 AM to 4 PM
Why: The West End high life can be yours at this brand new, two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath condo. The spot comes with Italian wood floors and huge glass windows, and there’s a concierge and fitness room in the building. (Oh, and Nobu’s on the ground floor.)

Shaw

Where: 1555 9th St. NW, unit B
How much: $1,150,000
When: Sunday, October 28 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: This condo has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, spread out across four levels, plus high ceilings, refinished hardwoods, and a balcony on the top floor.

Columbia Heights

Where: 1114 Monroe St. NW, #1
How much: $869,000
When: Sunday, October 28 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This two-level condo in a recently converted rowhouse has three bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as two private patios and a rear deck.

Petworth

Where: 619 Newton Pl. NW, #101
How much: $675,000
When: Sunday, October 28 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: Not only are there three bedrooms and bathrooms in this spot, the master suite comes with a spa-like shower and soaking tub; outside, there are three private terraces.

Columbia Heights

Where: 1444 Ogden St. NW, #301
How much: $439,000
When: Sunday, October 28 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This cute one-bedroom, one-bath has an open-concept living room, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a private roof deck.

On the Market? Get Our Real Estate Newsletter

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Assistant Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and freelanced for PoPVille and DCist. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.