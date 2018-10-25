The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (10/27 – 10/28)

West End

Where: 2501 M St. NW #303

How much: $2,598,000

When: Saturday, October 27 and Sunday, October 28 from 11 AM to 4 PM

Why: The West End high life can be yours at this brand new, two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath condo. The spot comes with Italian wood floors and huge glass windows, and there’s a concierge and fitness room in the building. (Oh, and Nobu’s on the ground floor.)

Shaw

Where: 1555 9th St. NW, unit B

How much: $1,150,000

When: Sunday, October 28 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This condo has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, spread out across four levels, plus high ceilings, refinished hardwoods, and a balcony on the top floor.

Columbia Heights

Where: 1114 Monroe St. NW, #1

How much: $869,000

When: Sunday, October 28 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This two-level condo in a recently converted rowhouse has three bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as two private patios and a rear deck.

Petworth

Where: 619 Newton Pl. NW, #101

How much: $675,000

When: Sunday, October 28 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: Not only are there three bedrooms and bathrooms in this spot, the master suite comes with a spa-like shower and soaking tub; outside, there are three private terraces.

Columbia Heights

Where: 1444 Ogden St. NW, #301

How much: $439,000

When: Sunday, October 28 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This cute one-bedroom, one-bath has an open-concept living room, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a private roof deck.

Join the conversation!