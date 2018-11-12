Washingtonian Today: Michael Cohen, Resistance Hero?

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Good morning everyone, and happy Veterans Day! After a weekend in Paris, President Trump has no public events on his schedule today. Something in my gut tells me it’s going to be a hectic news day. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about why the President doesn’t wander around the city when he has these free days—here’s one of my theories: there are no reliable places for New Yorkers to grab a bagel or breakfast sandwich in the city. Speaking from experience. the only two places that come marginally close are Bagels, Etc. and GW Deli. (Sorry, Call Your Mother.) Am I completely off base here? You know the drill: send me an email and let me have it.

NO PEACE FOR TUCKER: A video circulating on Twitter shows an October 13 confrontation between Tucker Carlson and Juan Manuel Granados at a Charlottesville country club. In a tweeted statement, Carlson says the incident was rooted in remarks Granados made to his daughter; Granados and other witnesses say he did make a remark to her, but not the ones Carlson says. Just to make this whole thing especially confounding, Michael Avenatti is now representing Granados. Meanwhile, Fox News hasn’t tweeted since November 8 because “of what was done to Tucker,” a Fox source tells Aidan McLaughlin. The source, McLaughlin writes, “suggested Twitter was fostering a dangerous climate and was not responsive to requests to remove content that targeted the Fox News host.” Meanwhile, Jeremy Barr reports a disparity in the number of protesters at Carlson’s house last week: From 30 to 20 to “13 or 14” depending on whether you consult Politico, the police report, or a “first-hand account.”

SOMETHING YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: Former Trump attorney now turned…resistance bae?—I can’t keep up here—Michael Cohen tweeted about former first lady Michelle Obama ABC News special yesterday promoting her book, writing that he hopes her words “bring back unity to our country.”

Watching Becoming @MichelleObama on #abc2020 and pray that her words bring back unity to our country. — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) November 12, 2018

An Axios poll has a potential Obama-Trump 2020 faceoff with a 13 point lead in Obama’s favor. I’m sure Cohen’s tweet did not go over well in 1600 Pennsylvania last night.

• Here are photos of last week’s pro-Robert Mueller demonstration in front of the White House taken by staff photographer Evy Mages. There were other groups, including a rally of TPS recipients, protesting outside the North gate, too.

• It’s bound to be a tough news week. You look like you need a strong drink. We curated a list of five of our favorites.

• People are coping with Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s health scare in all kinds of ways, including forming a group to cover the Supreme Court Justice in bubble wrap.

• The Washington Post‘s endorsement used to be gold in local races. So what happened to its magic touch?

DRINKS Taste cocktails at restaurants across the DMV at DC Cocktail Week. Like DC Restaurant Week, the celebration is sponsored by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington and features special pricing for cocktail and small bite pairings at over 60 restaurants in the area. Through November 18.

MUSIC The National Symphony Orchestra is observing Veterans Day with a concert at the National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center. Led by conductor Steven Reineke, the NSO will perform American tunes, patriotic songs, and music about space. The orchestra will be joined by guest vocalist Nikki Renée Daniels. Free to attend (parking is $15 per car), 1 PM.

• Is 7-Eleven siccing ICE on the people who run its stores? “All’s fair in the bitter, protracted war between 7-Eleven and its franchisees,” Lauren Etter and Michael Smith report. (Bloomberg)

• Axios took a lot of criticism after it reported Trump’s bonkers claim that he wants to revoke “birthright citizenship.” Those people “hate us ’cause they ain’t us,” EIC Nicholas Johnston wrote in the company’s Slack, Ashley Feinberg reports. (HuffPost).

