The 2018 Washingtonian Gift Guide

Looking for a present they’d never buy for themselves? These indulgences may very well make you a gift hero.

L’Objet’s “Lito” porcelain candle Where to find it: Neiman Marcus

Price: $145

Faraday “Porteur” electric bicycle Where to find it: Bicycle Space

Price:$3,500

Toscana” 20-inch suitcase Where to find it: Globe-Trotter

Price: $1,633

SofiaCashmere cashmere-and-fox gloves Where to find it: Neiman Marcus

Price:$175

Wool/cashmere throws Where to find it: Timothy Paul Carpets & Textiles

Price: $597 to $1,497

Chocolat by Adam Turoni truffles in a book-shaped box Where to find it: Chocolat

Price: $66

Painted maple canoe paddle Where to find it: Ropes & Wood

Price: $228

Pink velvet bag by the Volon Where to find it: Curio Concept

Price: $900

Learn to make cakes, sugar-and-oat “crack” pie, and truffles Where to find it: Milk Bar in Logan Circle

Price: $95 a person

Tortoise-print glasses Where to find it: Furbish

Price: $95 for four

Green calfskin duffle Where to find it: Canali

Price: $1,150

Melissa Joy Manning pearl ring Where to find it: Shelter

Price: $950

Rabble Rouser whiskey Where to find it: Catoctin Creek

Price: $96

Sony PlayStation Classic Console loaded with 20 retro games Where to find it: Target

Price: $99

“Thomas” wool-and-cashmere men’s coat Where to find it: Billy Reid

Price: $1,295

Brass fountain pen Where to find it: Penny Post in Alexandria

Price: $110

Princesses de Malabar perfume by Lubin Where to find it: GoodWood

Price: $160

Enjoy a private dinner for 12 at Fiola Mare in Georgetown, with pre-dinner pickup in an Aston Martin plus caviar and cocktails aboard a private yacht. Price: All for a mere $15,000. To reserve, call Jessica Botta at 202-525-1402.

Oculus Go virtual-reality viewer Where to find it: Oculus Go

Price: $199 to $249

Yayoi Kusama “Black Dots” skateboard Where to find it: MoMA

Price: $200

Leather bag by the Volon Where to find it: Curio Concept

Price: $1,100

Cashmere scarf Where to find it: Vince

Price: $295

Moy Atelier sunglasses Where to find it: Hu’s Wear

Price: $475

“Princetown” fur-lined mules Where to find it: Gucci

Price: $1,980

Artful, adult-size crayons Where to find it: Of a Kind

Price: $59

“Canfield” leather-trim headphones Where to find it: Shinola

Price: $450

Fly to Hong Kong on Cathay Pacific’s new four-times-a-week nonstops Where to find it: Dulles

Price:Spring for business class (from $3,800 round trip) and you’ll get fully flat beds, on-demand gourmet meals, and a teahouse in the pre-departure lounge in Hong Kong.

Vaonis Stellina smart telescope Where to find it: MoMA

Price: $2,999

“Cocteau” earrings Where to find it: Paola Vilas

Price: $310

Tom Ford alligator-band watch Where to find it: Neiman Marcus

Price: $3,590

This article appears in the December 2018 issue of Washingtonian.