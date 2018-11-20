Washingtonian Today: A Fowl Day at the White House

Pampered birds: This year, President Trump will pardon either a turkey named Peas or a turkey named Carrots during the annual White House Turkey Pardon. Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages got to spend some quality time with the lucky pair (see photo above) during their traditional luxurious stay at a hotel the night before, in this case the Willard Intercontinental. Both turkeys will live on at Virginia Tech’s “Gobblers Rest” after this afternoon’s event.

Something you may have missed: According to WAMU, Washington offered Amazon $1 billion and an “Amazon Ambassador” in order to sweeten the HQ2 deal. Alexa, play “thank u, next.”

Spotted: Former White House counsel Don McGahn speaking at William & Mary Law School.

And now for something completely different: Did you know that DC Metro stations have bathrooms? Here’s a map of the somewhat-hidden restrooms. Use them at your own risk.

THEATER The Shakespeare Theatre Company presents Stephen Daldry’s production of J.B. Priestley’s An Inspector Calls. Priestley’s play, written in 1945 and set in 1912, follows an inspector who questions a well-to-do British family about the alleged suicide of a young woman. This iteration of the production will be Daldry’s 1992 revival, in which the story is set both in the original 1912 timeframe and in the post-war era in which it was written, and makes a harsh statement about the injustices in British society. Through December 23. $44-$125.

• Do you remember the great Virginia grape heist? Let Rene Chun explain. (The Atlantic)

