Where to Spend Small Business Saturday Around DC

Confession time: Do you support your neighborhood small businesses? If not, this Saturday, November 24, or Small Business Saturday might be a great time to start. Local independent retailers will be slashing prices, giving away freebies, and handing out gifts for one day only. Here are the best neighborhoods to hit:

Adams Morgan

A handful of small businesses in Adams Morgan are offering storewide discounts. Check out the glassware at FunkyPiece or the delicate lingerie at Le Bustiere Boutique for 10 percent off, or grab a trendy succulent from the Little Shop of Flowers using their 25 percent discount. If you’re lucky, you might be able to spot councilmember Phil Mendelson as he makes his rounds.

Reston

Shops in Reston are banding together to create a family-friendly day carousing around Lake Anne Plaza. Chesapeake Chocolates, Wine, Gifts and More will offer a free wine tasting from 2 to 4 PM with Virginia cheese, peanuts, and chocolates thrown into the mix. To pep up your step, stop by Lake Anne Coffee House and Wine Bar for a free sample of some of their “rare and exotic coffees.” Kids will have their own children’s craft time at 10 AM, while artsy folk might better appreciate the textile techniques in a metal demo by artist Sandra Dorberg.

Alexandria

With more than 50 independent boutiques, it’s no surprise that Old Town and Del Ray are the places to be this Saturday. They know how to roll out the party, too: a gang of elves will take over the streets from 11 AM to 1 PM, handing out prizes and free giveaways to shoppers while carolers from the Alexandria Singers and a concert by the Alexandria Citizens Band light up the neighborhood with festive joy.

Jolly Saint Nick himself will be on King Street all day, although be warned—advance reservations are required for a spot on his lap. Even if you’re too late for some coveted one-on-one time with Santa, there’s plenty of holiday happenings, including a postcard pop-up from Penny Post (11 AM–1 PM) and a braid bar from Salon de Zen (2 PM–4PM). The Mobile Art Lab and the Torpedo Factory Art Center will also have hands-on arts and crafts all day.

Georgetown

When you think high-end District boutiques, the first word that comes to mind is probably Georgetown. Over 30 small businesses are offering top-shelf deals on Saturday. Some of our favorites are: a 40 percent off sale items at T&U Mongolian Cashmere by Gobi, 20 percent off Reddz Trading, complimentary tastings and winter skin consultations at Take Care, a free t-shirt and 20 percent off tattoos booked day-of at Highland Ink, and free prosecco and cupcakes at John Fluevog shoes. Shoppers will also receive a free Small Business Saturday tote to cart around all their purchases as a reward for patronizing during local businesses that day!

Bethesda Row

And now for something completely different. Poppir, an event creation tool, is hosting a bazaar-style pop up for local businesses to showcase their stuff, dubbing it “Artist & Fleas.” If you’re tired of the cookie cutter merchandise from big name brands, head to this unique artistic market that aims to support independent makers and creators. An “anti Black Friday,” if you will. Bethesda Row Artist and Fleas will run from Saturday and Sunday.