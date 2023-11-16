39 DC-Area Stores You Can (Also!) Shop Online for Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is back, and while local shopping districts are promoting festive events and in-store promotions—Visit Alexandria, for example, has nearly 50 shops celebrating the day with special discounts and sweet treats this year—you can shop local for Small Business Saturday online as well. Here are more than 39 DC-area small businesses you can shop in-store or without leaving your home.

Fashion and Accessories

A Capitol Hill boutique offering lines of cashmere, athleisure, jewelry, leather goods, and more with a focus on sustainability.

A preppy, lake-life-inspired shop in Georgetown offering apparel and accessories for men, women, and children–including a “tailgate” line for game-day merch–plus home goods and gifts.

A high-end consignment shop featuring designer and other pre-loved women’s clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories, with locations in Clarendon, Old Town Alexandria, and 14th Street.

Current ready-to-wear new women’s clothing and luxury pre-owned consignment in Georgetown.

A pop-up-turned-retail-shop in Georgetown that carries clothing from 15 Chinese designers plus its own line of cashmere and silk.

A leather-goods brand offering handbags, wallets, and accessories that began in Annapolis and recently opened a shop in Georgetown.

Women’s apparel, accessories, and home-goods store near the 9:30 Club and Howard University.

A 65-year-old Georgetown shop offering a high-end, sustainably made selection of clothing, home goods, and both costume and fine jewelry.

A high-end consignment shop of men’s and women’s clothing and accessories with locations in Bethesda and Georgetown.

Designer women’s clothing and accessories consignment in Dupont Circle.

Jewelry designer Mallory Shelter’s shop of jewelry—including wedding and engagement pieces—clothing, and more. The store features more than 100 independent designers near Gallaudet University in DC.

High-end clothing, shoes, and accessories (think Sam Edelman, Ulla Johnson, Veronica Bear, Agolde, etc.) for women in Old Town Alexandria.

A Bethesda-based store of vintage and secondhand clothing accessories and home goods as well as new items by “small, conscious, self-funded” designers from around the world.

Classic American (read: preppy) men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, and home goods in Georgetown.

High-end women’s clothing and accessories (including brands like the Perfect Moment, Ulla Johnson, and LoveShackFancy) in Bethesda.

Home Goods

One-off furniture, textiles, and other home goods plus some women’s clothing on U Street.

Locally made candles of all-natural soy wax and beauty goods, designed for “slow, mindful living,” in Brookland.

Home goods including seasonal and other home decor, kitchen tools, tabletop accessories, cookbooks, paper goods, gifts, and more.

A “home and lifestyle” boutique with gifts, candles, soaps, tabletop and other accessories, paper goods, home goods, and more, with locations in Union Market and Logan Circle.

Plants, plus plant care, and other home decor and gifts in Bethesda.

Gifts and Other Fun Stuff

A high-end paper goods shop in Ivy City featuring popular journals, calendars, planners, an more.

Candy, chocolate-covered Oreos and pretzels, popcorn, and more in Capitol Hill.

Chocolate

Chocolate Chocolate, Chocotenango, Craving for Chocolate, and several other local chocolate shops worth shopping this holiday season, with dozens of sweet offerings.

Groceries and unique food-related gifts in Mount Pleasant.

Books

East City Bookshop, Harambee Books and Artworks, Kramers, Loyalty Bookstore, Mahogany Books, Old Town Books, and several other local, independent bookstores.

An independent cards, stationery, paper goods, and gift store in Alexandria.

A “casual lifestyle” brand offering an assortment of bags, from tote bags and insulated cooler bags to makeup bags and card holders.

More than 5,000 products—apparel, jewelry, home goods, art, beauty products, gifts, and more—from hundreds of DC makers, with locations in Georgetown, Union Market, the Wharf and Canopy Embassy Row.

More than 500 products—apparel, jewelry, home goods, art, beauty products, gifts, and more— from more than 300 Virginia makers, in Old Town Alexandria.

A gift shop with products from more than 100 independent makers and designers.

A Georgetown spa with a retail shop of small batch and natural skincare, beauty and bodycare products.

A children’s store near Union Market that focuses on sustainably made toys and high-end baby/kid gear, with an expansive list of in-stock strollers at its “Stroller Shoppe.”

