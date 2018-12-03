“Hamilton,” Cher, Jack Evans: A Report From the Kennedy Center Honors

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Happy Monday. Last night I attended the 41st-annual Kennedy Center Honors, where Cher, Philip Glass, Reba McEntire, and Wayne Shorter all received the performing arts center’s highest award. Hamilton co-creators Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, and Alex Lacamoire all received a special, never-before-awarded group commendation for their work creating the smash Broadway phenomena. I was surprised to see the mostly 50+ crowd so energized for Hamilton—the attendees doled out the most standing ovations, whooping cheers, and red carpet love for the musical. All of this while Cher was in the building. Cher!

Alexander Hamilton biographer Ron Chernow, who will be the guest of note at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, walked the red carpet along Herbie Hancock, the cast from the original Broadway production of Hamilton, Kelly Clarkson, St. Vincent, and, you guessed it, DC Councilmember Jack Evans. Why was Evans there? “To celebrate Cher, of course!” When asked what his favorite Cher song was, Evans said “If I Could Turn Back Time”–you know, the tune one might sing if caught parking illegally.

All four major honorees had surprise guests fly in and pay tribute. Of note was EGOT Whoopi Goldberg in a black and pink sequined robe who spoke for Cher, with gave me the smack of Sister Act 3 vibes I crave. Adam Lambert and Cyndi Lauper singing “I Got You Babe” also had me a little emotional, I must admit.

Some current and former administration staff, including Steve Mnuchin, John Roberts, and Nick Ayers, were spotted among the crowd. I personally bumped into US Senator Jeff Flake with my laptop bag—sorry, Jeff. US Senator Rand Paul and US Representative Nancy Pelosi (who was sitting next to Cher!) joined a sprinkling of other political folk in the building. There was not a single mention of President Trump by name. Neither he nor Melania Trump have attended the Kennedy Center ceremony while in office.

After, we all filed into the foyer for dinner. I failed to discuss the “thank u, next” music video with any of the VIPs, but I did get to use my “lock eyes at celebrities with such intensity that they must assume you are one of them” bit with mild success. Need more color from the night? Check out my Twitter feed or Instagram (and while you’re there, consider subscribing for what some have described as prophetic content.)

