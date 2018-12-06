Food

Maketto Chef Erik Bruner-Yang Is Opening a Hot Pot and Taco Restaurant on H Street

Yangs debuts Friday in the Impala Cantina space
Restaurateur Erik Bruner-Yang.

Maketto restaurateur Erik Bruner-Yang is playing with a new concept: Yangs, a hot pot and taco spot that’ll open on H Street Northeast this Friday. (If the combo seems random, albeit delicious, consider that it’s located in the Impala Cantina space.) 

At the trendy Line Hotel, Bruner-Yang toys with tradition at his American-Taiwanese restaurant, Brothers and Sisters, and standing-room-only Spoken Enlgish. At Yang’s, the hot pot menu reads somewhat more conventional (minus the separate option of tacos, of course). Diners pick a base broth—chicken or vegetable—and then tick off items from a 40-odd list of meats, seafood, veggies, tofu, noodles, and dumplings to cook in the simmering liquid. Dipping sauces include flavors like ginger-scallion, crispy garlic-chili, and “really really hot sauce.” Rounding out the options are small plates like garlic rice or fried chicken, plus a concise list of beers and wines. Maketto chef de cuisine James Wozniuk is also helming the kitchen here. 

For Impala Cantina fans, there’s a separate, much briefer menu of $3 street tacos (chorizo, steak), snacks (elote, guac), and no-frills drinks like Modelo and frozen margs.  

Hot pot is a hot trend right now. Yang’s is one of several cook-it-yourself soup ventures to open this year, including all-you-can-eat Urban Hot Pot in Rockville; a recent branch of Little Dipper Hot Pot in Fairfax; and Fuyu, a Japanese shabu-shabu pop-up opening at Whaley’s mid-December.

Yangs. 1358 H St., NE. Tuesday through Saturday, 5 PM to close.

