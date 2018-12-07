Washingtonian Today: Sail into the Weekend on the Friendship

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Something extremely DC about me is that nearly every morning I get jolted awake by a notification that @realDonaldTrump has started tweeting. This morning as I rolled over to groggily check what the buzzing was about, I couldn’t help but laugh: President Trump was complaining about how special counsel Robert Mueller and, I quote, “Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey” are “Best Friends.” Funny enough, Comey and Mueller do have a long personal history. Back in 2013, Washingtonian‘s former Editor Garrett Graff wrote a feature about just that. Mr. President, if you’re spending time on our site, please subscribe to this newsletter! It will arrive in the early hours of executive time.

Something you may have missed: Trump may have his military parade after all—just in on a really teeny tiny scale. The Washington Post‘s Sadie Dingfelder noticed a miniature military parade—fit with all the bells and whistles—under the National Christmas Tree.

And now for something completely different: It’s finals season for local college students. And that means Georgetown Law’s very own Tiffany Trump is in the throes of it, too. But Tiffany would like you to know that she’d much rather be where the sun is shining than bunkered down in the cold studying.

Ask food critic Ann Limpert literally anything at 11 AM. Leave our food critic a question now.

Hi, good morning, I’m Brittany Shepherd, the author of this here morning newsletter. How do you do? Feel free to contact me at bshepherd@washingtonian.com or find me on Twitter. Avoid both leaking and lying by signing up for this newsletter here.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

Our pick for things to do around town:

LIGHTS The fourth annual Light Yards features two Insta-worthy interactive light installations at Yards Park. The Pool by New York’s Jen Lewin Studio will have 106 circular pads of light that visitors can jump across, creating patterns of changing colors. Angels of Freedom by Israel’s OGE Group pairs lit-up wings and white halos that will make a heavenly new profile picture. Through January 4. Free, 6 PM – 10 PM.

Good reads:

Being a mom in television news is a tremendous feat, seasoned TV journalist Julianna Goldman writes in a poignant essay. (The Atlantic)

Big events from Washingtonian

Do you love your pet? please take our pet-care survey.

Every year, Washingtonian hosts several photo contests, and we’re looking to you to help determine which contest we host in 2019. Vote for the photo contest you’d like to participate in.

Join the conversation!