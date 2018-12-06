PHOTOS: Washingtonian’s Winter Wine Classic

Washingtonian hosted its inaugural Winter Wine Classic, an aprés-ski themed wine tasting event featuring some of the area’s top wine vendors.

Wine loving Washingtonians gathered at AJAX on December 5, 2018 for the inaugural affair. Attendees enjoyed sipping unlimited tastes of more than 15 wine vintages from local and national vendors.

Delectable sweet and savory bites were provided by Purple Onion Catering as they enjoyed tunes by Mixing Maryland DJs. Washington Talent Agency provided a photo experience for guests with their glowing igloo-esque OCTO Booth to compliment the aprés-ski theme. To add to the evening festivities, Michele Hatty Fritz of Meant To Be Calligraphy personalized attendee’s tasting glasses throughout the evening. Guests could take photos in front of the Instagram ready “Cheers Deer” wall designed by Brightly Ever After, complimented by gorgeous wintery floral decor from B Floral.

Thank you to our partners: AJAX, Brightly Ever After, B Floral, Meant To Be Calligraphy, Mixing Maryland DJs, Purple Onion Catering, and Washington Talent Agency.

Thank you to our participating vendors: 90+ Cellars, Ace Beverage, Big Cork Vineyards, Calvert Woodley, City Winery, Cork Wine Bar & Market, District Winery, Grape Intentions, Lubanzi Wines, O’Neill Vintners & Distillers, The Palm by Whispering Angel, Saturday Session, SIPTIP, and The Urban Winery

All photos by Joy Asico.