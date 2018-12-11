Look Inside My Home: A Pastel-Hued Logan Circle Studio (With a Christmas Tree)

Alexa Lucas is a 26-year-old event and wedding planner who lives by herself in a Logan Circle studio. The Alexandria native went to Penn State for college, then moved back to the Washington area right after school. “I can’t find a good enough reason to leave,” she says.

She’s lived in a couple places around the city, but when she was looking for her next spot, she realized she was spending the majority of her free time (and money) around the 14th Street corridor. The decision was easy, and now Logan Circle is home.

“I love the strong sense of community, the shops and restaurants are some of the best in the District, and I can’t count the number of dogs I meet per day,” she says. “It’s dreamy.”

Who lives there: Alexa Lucas, 26.

How long they’ve lived there: Four months.

Approximate square footage: 505 square feet.

Number of bedrooms: Zero (it’s a studio).

Number of bathrooms: One.

Favorite piece of furniture: The antique brass headboard. “It’s the perfect amount of girly, and I consider it my best-ever Craigslist score.”

Favorite home interior store: “I’ve found lots online or second-hand (shout out to The Old Lucketts Store), but I love West Elm, CB2, Little Leaf, and Room & Board—all dangerously within walking distance.”

Favorite DIY: “Shortly after I moved in, I hung a perfect floating shelf on the first try. I’m not handy at all, so I’m proud of that!”

Splurge: The authentic cowhide rug from a specialty shop in rural Virginia. “My brother’s girlfriend FaceTimed me from the store, and we spent an hour selecting the perfect color and pattern. I think I drove her (and the shop owner) crazy that day.”

Steal: The TV stand/dresser, which is actually a mid-century modular desk that she found sitting on Corcoran Street. “I had been searching for something similar, and would’ve never had the pleasure of meeting its original owner, an elderly local poet, had I not walked by that day.”

Design advice: “Don’t be afraid to be choosy. It’s important to take time to find a piece you connect with, especially in a small space. Most everything in my home serves double-duty, but I make a point to only introduce function and design that I love. There’s nothing like the thrill of the hunt!”

