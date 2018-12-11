10 Wedding Escort Card Ideas for the Trendy Bride

Looking for fresh escort card display ideas? Check out the test tube blooms, skeleton keys, map displays, and more from these clever DC-area wedding vendors.
Geode-Inspired
Geode-inspired cards on a boxwood wall. Designed by Bella Notte; wall by Revolution Events.
Test-tube Blooms
A display of tagged single-stem blooms. Designed by Roberts & Co. Events.
Laser-cut Wood
Hand-painted, laser-cut wooden boats. Designed and hand-painted by the bride.
Dessert First
Eat dessert first: cupcakes with table-number flags. Designed by A. Dominick Events.
For the Traveler
A wall map for a travel-themed wedding. Designed by the bride; map by Rand McNally.
Sweet and Simple
Gold-foil Ferrero Rocher chocolates. Designed by the bride.
Oyster Shells
Calligraphed oyster shells on a linen-draped table. Coordinated by Roberts & Co. Events.
Apothecary Vases
Script on apothecary vases. Designed by Lauryn Prattes; script by Laura Hooper Calligraphy; vases from Amaryllis Floral & Event Design.
Skeleton Keys
Skeleton keys tied with antiqued paper and ribbon. Designed by the bride.
With Bubbly
Welcome flutes with escort-card scrolls featuring bug illustrations. Designed by Bella Notte and Katie Fischer Design; bug illustrations by Stephanie Fishwick.
This article originally appeared in the Winter/Spring 2018 issue of Washingtonian Bride & Groom.