Forget Cake Pops: Here Are The Big Wedding Treat Trends Of 2018

Tea Cakes
Tea cake–inspired lemon biscuit with a hint of lavender; $8 each at Four Seasons Washington, DC.
Rosé Anything
Rosé-infused, rose-shaped gummies; $3 for a tasting packet at Sugarfina.
Bourbon
Bourbon toffee studded with salty toasted pecan pieces; $12.95 for a box at Fleurir Chocolates.
Meringue
Meringue with dried pineapple, mango, and basil garnish; $5 at Four Seasons Washington, DC.
Shortbread
Shortbread squares with marbleized icing; $30 for 12 at Fluffy Thoughts Cakes.
Tarts
Sweet-dough tart with vanilla cream, frangipane, and berries; $5.75 at Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop.
Marbled Macarons
Splattered macaron with strawberry-meringue buttercream filling; $24 for 12 at Fluffy Thoughts Cakes.
… And Chocolates
Molded chocolates with decorative splatter; $2.25 at Fleurir Chocolates.
Local Chocolate
Virginia peanut brittle covered with dark chocolate; $5.50 at Fleurir Chocolates.
Tropical Vibes
Dehydrated pineapple slices with a tropical crunch by Dardiman’s; $22 for two gift-boxed bags at Dean & DeLuca.
Honey
Golden straws of yellow star-thistle honey by Savannah Bee Company; $7.50 for 12 at Dean & DeLuca.
Custom Gummies
Tart gummy lemon slices with real fruit juice; $3.50 for a four-ounce bag at Society Fair.
Edible Flowers
Blackberry Champagne organic lollipop with edible flowers; $3 at Twinkle Bakery.
Not-So-Basic Marshmallows
Chocolate–dipped mocha marshmallow; $5 for four at the Candy Drawer Confectionary.
S’mores
S’mores bonbon with smoky salted caramel; $3.75 each at the Candy Drawer Confectionary.
Miniatures
Lime-basil, raspberry, and pineapple-flavored miniature meringues; $3.55 for a box of 15 at Tout De Sweet Pastry Shop.
Fine Dining-Fancy
Crisp mini tartlet layered with cinnamon-caramelized bananas; $6 each at Four Seasons Washington, DC.
Cotton Candy
Floral-favored “Queen Bee” cotton candy with honey; $30 for six jars at Fluffness.
Krispy Rice Bars
Krispy rice bar with chocolate and sprinkles; $3 each at Twinkle Bakery.
Nougatine
Nougatine bar with caramelized almond and sugar and dark chocolate; $4 for a bag of five at Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop.
… Anything To Do With Doughnuts
Colorful handcrafted marzipan “doughnuts” with almonds and sugar and topped with nonpareils; $7 each at Lolli and Pops.