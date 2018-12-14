Where To Have a Holiday Feast on Christmas Day Around DC

No, not everything is closed on Christmas day. Plenty of local restaurants are opening their doors to serve decadent feasts, elaborate buffets, and casual a la carte menus.

Blue Duck Tavern

1201 24th St., NW

Early birds can order a la carte breakfast and night owls can head to the Blue Duck Lounge for a midnight snack. In between, chef Adam Howard kicks off three courses with cheese and charcuterie before serving family-style sides and plated entrees. Details: Lunch into dinner service from 12 PM to 8 PM. $135 per person; $55 for children six to 12; Free for children six and under. Breakfast from 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM; Blue Duck Lounge is open from 6 PM to 10:30 PM with a late night menu from 10:30 PM to 12:30 AM.

BLT Prime

1100 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

A sprawling buffet spread includes cheeses, cured and smoked charcuterie, seafood options, and decadent desserts. The usual breakfast menu will be available as well. Details: 12 PM to 4 PM. $130 per person; free for children 12 and under.

Brabo Tasting Room

1600 King St., Alexandria

Head to the northern Virginia tasting room for French-inspired dishes. Slide into a booth or watch the kitchen prepare dressed-up mussels and French onion soup at the bar. Details: 8 AM to 10 PM.

City Perch Kitchen + Bar

11830 Grand Park, North Bethesda

The Pike & Rose restaurant is offering a four-course tasting menu featuring a spinach and ricotta gnudi plus herb-crusted prime rib. Wine pairings are available for an additional $30 per person. Details: 5 PM to 10 PM. $68 per person; $20 for children 12 and under.

The Hay Adams

800 16th St., NW

Celebrate a quintessentially Washington Christmas a mere stroll from the White House. The brunch buffet has cold and warm stations, but you might be tempted to start with dessert. Sweets include gingerbread and creme brûlée donuts, Bailey’s Irish cream chocolate mousse, and cardamom spice cake. Details: 11 AM to 4 PM. $130 per person, $60 for children four to 12.

Kingbird

2650 Virginia Ave., NW

The Watergate’s restaurant with a view is offering two ways to dine and imbibe on the holiday. Start the morning with a bottomless mimosa brunch or end the night indulging in a four-course, seven fishes feast. Details: Brunch from 11 AM to 4 PM. $95 per person and $55 for children five to 12. Dinner from 5 PM to 8 PM. $150 per person.

Le Diplomate

1601 14th St., NW

Pastry chef Fabrice Bendano developed two renditions of Bûche de Noël (decadent layers of mousse, fruit, and cake) for the holiday. Grab a slice of the Champagne-and-raspberry or dark chocolate-and-cherry pastries when the restaurant opens with its usual menu. Details: 3 PM to 8 PM.

Mi Vida

98 District Square, SW

The regular brunch, happy hour, and dinner menus will be available alongside a la carte holiday specials like chihuahua cheese empanadas dipped in habanero sauce. Sick of jingle bells? A mariachi band will perform from 4 to 5 PM. Details: Brunch from 12 PM to 3 PM. Happy hour from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Opaline Bar & Brasserie

806 15th St., NW

The Sofitel hotel’s new restaurant will offer a three-course Christmas Day menu with decadent options such as wild mushroom raviolo, pork belly cassoulet, and red velvet cheesecake. Details: 5 PM to 10 PM. $75 per person.

Plume

1200 16th St., NW

The Jefferson hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant honors Parisian tradition with gougeres and a three-course feast. Tempting as it may be, don’t fill up on the cheesy pastries. The menu also includes half roasted duck and foie gras with gingerbread spiced butter brioche. Details: 11 AM to 7 PM; $108 per person, $58 for children 12 and under.

Succotash Penn Quarter

915 F St., NW

Penn Quarter’s Southern kitchen is serving its regular brunch, happy hour, and dinner menus with festive additions available all day. The a la carte options include honey-glazed ham steak with fried apples and chocolate peppermint pudding decorated with eggnog whipped cream and caramel popcorn. Details: Brunch from 12 PM to 3 PM; happy hour from 3 PM to 7 PM; dinner from 4 PM to 8:30 PM.

Teddy & the Bully Bar

1200 19th St., NW

The meal’s centerpieces are orange-glazed Virginia ham and slow-roasted lamb chops with mint lamb jus carved tableside. Order with a side of mac and cheese and a Creamsicle-inspired pound cake with orange sorbet. Details: 12 PM to 8 PM; $62 per person, $23 for children 12 and under.

Tiger Fork

922 N St., NW

If your Christmas traditions lean more toward to Chinese food and a movie than honey glazed ham, the hip Blagden Alley spot is offering elevated to-go dishes. Order the six-course take-out menu with soy-poached chicken and duck fried rice or dive into the usual menu with holiday specials at the restaurant. Details: Takeout from 1 PM to 4 PM. $70 for pre-order; $85 on Christmas Day. Dinner from 1 PM to 8 PM.