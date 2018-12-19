Washingtonian Today: Tiffany Trump Played Shuffleboard in Chinatown

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



So Kim Kardashian, Jared Kushner, and Hakeem Jeffries Walk into the White House… No, this is not the start of a SNL sketch but rather part of the reason the Senate passed a bill revamping the criminal justice system last night. Here’s CNN’s story on how an unlikely crew helped create an equally unlikely victory just three days before a possible partial government shutdown.

Club Going Up on a Tuesday: An eagle-eyed source spotted Tiffany Trump at Chinatown’s Rocket Bar last night playing shuffleboard. That’s a departure from her more ritzy usual hangouts, but sometimes finals season means a cheap beer and a break from the commotion.

Hi, good morning, and happy Wednesday. I’m Brittany Shepherd, the author of this morning newsletter. Feel free to contact me at bshepherd@washingtonian.com or find me on Twitter. Sign up for this newsletter here.

Farewell to Another Foggy Bottom Staple? Capitol Grounds, a coffee shop that caffeinated students and federal workers alike for the last 15 years, has reportedly closed. Is this the curse of former neighbor TGI Fridays?

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

Our pick for things to do around town:

BOOKS Last-minute holiday shopping? Swing by Politics and Prose this morning to get a copy of José Andrés’s book We Fed an Island signed by the chef himself. Note that this event is just a signing; there will be no discussion or reading. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Chef Relief Network of World Central Kitchen to continue efforts in Puerto Rico and other areas of need. $27.99 (book cost), 10 AM.

Good reads:

How Russian propaganda hid in plain sight on Instagram. (The Outline)

Big events from Washingtonian

Our food critic Ann Limpert will chat with readers Friday at 11. Leave her a question now and she’ll get to as many as possible.

Every year, Washingtonian hosts several photo contests, and we’re looking to you to help determine which contest we host in 2019. Vote for the photo contest you’d like to participate in.

Join the conversation!