News
QUIZ: Can You Match the Actor With the DC-Insider They Play in “Vice?”
From Antonin Scalia to Henry Kissinger, a number of Beltway insiders populate this biopic about Dick Cheney's ascent to power.
Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney and Christian Bale as Dick Cheney in "Vice." Photo: Greig Fraser/Annapurna Pictures.
You’ve probably heard about the stars of this Dick Cheney biopic (which opened Christmas day) from The Big Short director Adam McKay, including Christian Bale as the Veep, Amy Adams as his wife, and Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld. But the film also features a host of lesser-known actors playing famous Washington types. Can you match the actor with the role?
This article appears in the December 2018 issue of Washingtonian.
Join the conversation!
Share
Web Producer and Social Media Fellow
Helen joined Washingtonian in January 2018. She studied Journalism and International Relations at the University of Southern California. She recently won an Online News Award for her work on a project about the effects of the Salton Sea, California’s greatest burgeoning environmental disaster, on a Native American tribe whose ancestral lands are on its shores. Before joining the magazine, Helen worked in Memphis covering education for Chalkbeat. Her work has appeared in USA Today, The Desert Sun, Chalkbeat Tennessee, Sunset Magazine, Indiewire, and others.