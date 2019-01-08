Look Inside My Home: A Renovation for Empty Nesters in Rockville

Scott and Barbara Taylor, a general contractor and pilates instructor, have lived in their Rockville home since before the birth of their daughter in 1989.

A few years ago, they began to notice their neighborhood was undergoing a radical transformation, says Barbara, with its small homes getting torn down and replaced by ones doubled in size. At first, they considered moving into DC, but they decided to stay and renovate with the help of designer Christie Leu of Christie Leu Interiors.

The result is a lighter, fresher space that’s much more livable. The Taylors sold their old, dark furniture, and Leu helped them turn a formerly unused room into a first-floor living space perfect for the now empty nesters and their rescue dog, Bella.

Who lives there: Scott and Barbara Taylor and their dog, Bella.

How long they’ve lived there: 29 years.

Number of bedrooms: Four.

Number of bathrooms: Three full baths, two half-baths.

Favorite piece of furniture: The dining room table. “It can seat a crowd,” says Barbara of the Arhaus find, which can fit 12.

Favorite home interior store: Arhaus.

Favorite DIY: “I guess you could say it was all DIY,” says Barbara of the home’s refresh. Scott designed the coffered wall in the family room himself (which repurposes granite from the old kitchen counter for the fireplace surround), and built it with the help of his contracting team.

Splurge: The flat-screen TV, which the Taylors mounted in their updated family room. “It’s been transformed, and is now a light-filled space we use all the time,” says Barbara of the room.

Steal: The long bench by the front entrance, which Barbara found on Craigslist. They spruced up the area by painting the front door blue and adding a bright rug.

Design advice: “Hire a good designer!”

