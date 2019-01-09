First come love, then comes the ring selfie. Your hands will never get more attention than during your engagement, so now’s the time to up your hand-care routine. Oh, you don’t have a hand-care routine? No worries. We reached out to the pros to get their favorite products for keeping your digits silky smooth and your tips in top shape.

Dior “Crème Abricot” Nail Cream

“This rich, creamy potion nourishes and conditions cuticles, encourages nail growth, and improves nail strength,” says Tami Azimi, owner of Woodbridge’s Beauté Nest nail salon.

Deborah Lippmann Marshmallow Hand and Cuticle Scrub

“For wedding-day pampering,” says DC nail artist Chloé Liautaud (vampclaws.net), “a sugar scrub can help your hands feel smooth and moisturized.”

Indigo Soothing Silk Hand Cream

“Great for all skin types, this cream’s anti-inflammatory indigo, green tea, red algae, and rice bran extracts have long-term softening effects and will calm irritated skin,” says Azimi.

“Above It All” Top Coat

“To extend the life of a polish, apply top coat every day. Smith & Cult is one of my favorites. It has a high-gloss finish that will protect your polish from chipping for up to ten days,” says Azimi.

“So Rich” Cuticle Oil

“A good cuticle oil, preferably with vitamin E in it, really keeps fingers and nails looking nice and healthy if you use it daily,” says Liautaud.

Do: Adopt a Daily Routine

For smooth hands, Liautaud massages her cuticles with oil and Smith’s Rosebud Salve, then moisturizes with hand cream.

Don’t: Use Harsh Chemicals

Avoid pure acetone—“a gentler polish remover will be kinder to your cuticles,” Liautaud says—as well as any cleaning products that can take away the skin’s natural oils. “That includes dishwashing,” adds Azimi. “Wear gloves to protect your hands.”

