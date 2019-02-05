Washingtonian Today: Let Us Never Forget “State of the Uniom”

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Happy Tuesday morning. Tonight is the State of the Union—I’ll be there, so be sure to keep up with me on Twitter for updates. President Trump and Melania Trump‘s guests include Joshua Trump, a sixth grader from Wilmington, Delaware. The White House says Joshua has been “bullied in school due to his last name.” Alice Marie Johnson, the woman who Trump granted clemency after his meeting with Kim Kardashian West, will also be the Trumps’ guest tonight. (Doubtful that KKW herself will show up.)

Problems in the commonwealth continue. According to Sarah McCammon of NPR, a California woman who accuses Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax of sexual assault has tapped DC legal firm Katz, Marshall and Banks—the same team that represented Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford—and are in talks about how to proceed. Fairfax emphatically denies the allegation, insinuating that Governor Ralph Northam‘s team or Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney could have been behind a “smear.”

Hello, I'm your author, Brittany Shepherd.

In case you missed it: Washingtonian is starting a new interview series, and I’m going to host the first one!!!!! Join me and Brad Jenkins, a veteran of both the Obama administration and Funny or Die’s DC office, for a discussion on what it’s like to work in the White House, how Americans get their information, how to make policy entertaining, and more! Listen: The bar is open, the laughs will be plentiful, and I’ll probably sing and dance for you guys or something. I take requests, but I have a preference for disco. It’s happening on February 27. I really, really, really hope to see you there. Get tickets here.

THEATER Perhaps fitting for our current era, the Shakespeare Theatre presents Richard the Third, the classic tale of a ruthlessly ambitious man who will do anything to snatch the crown of England. Beyond just his rise to power, the play also illustrates how others are so willing to ally themselves with such a tyrannical leader. Through March 10. $44-$118.

Should you keep a résumé of your failures? I’m not so certain, but it’s worth chewing on. (New York Times)

