11 Luxury Cannabis-Oil Skincare and Beauty Products to Buy Right Now

Cannabis oil, it seems, may be good for the skin. And the beauty biz is riding high.

One of the biggest industries thus far to opt in on the cannabis craze has been beauty products. Serums, moisturizers, even mascaras containing cannabis oil—including hemp-seed oil and trendy CBD (cannabidiol) oil—are everywhere. The CBD market alone is projected to hit $2.1 billion by 2020.

CBD oil has been touted for reducing stress, depression, and muscle pain. Yet it’s the effect on skin that has captured the industry’s attention, and there’s research to back up the claims. “CBD oil has been shown to reduce the production of oil in the skin and decrease skin inflammation,” says Lily Talakoub, a dermatologist in McLean. “That is particularly beneficial for acne.”

Until recently, CBD was actually illegal. But the passage of the Farm Bill in December allowed CBD production to come out from the shadows. Even before that, more and more products were being sold through Amazon and Sephora, in sleek packaging that has nary a cannabis leaf in sight.

Don’t expect to get stoned—these products typically contain minuscule amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the part of the cannabis plant with psychoactive effects. Still, while a CBD-laced lip balm won’t get you baked, the idea that it might is certainly adding to the buzz.

CBD-infused lavender soap Price: $30 for a set of three

Where to buy: buywildflower.com

Lavender Hemp Sleeping Mask Price: $55

Where to buy: kanaskincare.com

Overnight Exfoliating Mask with CBD Price: $62

Where to buy: horaskincare.com

Defynt Skin “The Anti-Serum” with CBD oil Price: $89

Where to buy: kushqueen.shop

Body lotion with cannabis-sativa-seed oil Price: $48 for 8 ounces

Where to buy: herbessntls.com

“Lifted” contour serum with cannabinoid oil Price: $95

Where to buy: fromeversince.com

Tissue Repair Serum with CBD oil Price: $148

Where to buy: ildipekar.com

Lord Jones High CBD Formula body lotion Price: $60

Where to buy: blushskinfit.com

“Kush” high-volume mascara with CBD oil Price: $24

Where to buy: milkmakeup.com

Clear quartz facial roller Price: $26

Where to buy: horaskincare.com

“The Glow” serum with hemp-seed oil Price: $48

Where to buy: jeffreyjamesbotanicals.com

Hemp CBD-infused lip balm in rose Price: $22

Where to buy: vertlybalm.com

This article appears in our January 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

