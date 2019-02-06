Shopping  |  Weddings

8 Rosé, Champagne and Cocktail-Scented Candles that are Perfect for Valentine’s Day Gifting

Written by | Photographed by Abby Grace Photography | Published on

I’ve long held that the perfect gift is a fancy candle, not only because I like to keep one burning in my living room 24-7, but because they are a valid form of re-gifting currency. Going for wine at a friend’s new apartment? It’s the perfect housewarming gift. Trying to up the ante on your ho-hum flowers-and-chocolates Valentine’s surprise? Go for the Champagne scent. Looking for the perfect bridesmaids gift for your crew? Well, you get the idea… We’ve rounded up eight favorites you’re certain to want to hoard for yourself.

Rosé

11-ounce candle in rosé, $28 at shop-rewined.com.

Prosecco-Rosé

11-ounce Corta Maison candle in Prosecco Rose, $30 at voluspa.com.

Mimosa

6 ½-ounce candle in Mimosa, $65 at diptyqueparis.com.

Tonic of Gin

11-ounce candle in Tonic of Gin, $49 at atelierlumira.com.

Champagne Toast

11-ounce candle in Champagne Toast, $35 at brooklyncandlestudio.com.

Macaron Rosé

Gourmand 6-ounce candle in Macaron Rosé, $14 at urbanoutfitters.com.

Mint Julep

12-ounce candle in Julep, $36 at julepcandleco.com.

And don’t forget the accessories…

Gold Bottles matchbox, $5 at shop-rewined.com.
Paddywax wick trimmer, $12 at paddywax.com.
Related
9 Boozy Candles That Smell So Good You’ll Want To Drink ‘Em

Don’t miss a new restaurant again. Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Assistant Editor

Hayley is an Associate Editor at Washingtonian Weddings. Previously she was the the Style Editor at The Local Palate, a Southern food culture magazine based out of Charleston, South Carolina. You can follow her on instagram @wandertaste.