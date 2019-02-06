Washingtonian Today: As If Space Force Never Even Happened

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



It’s Wednesday! During last night’s State of the Union address, President Trump did not mention the longest shutdown in government history—the very event that caused his address to be postponed. (Trump didn’t mention the Space Force either, which could mean a troublesome premise for that new Netflix show…) In the meantime, DC braces for another possible government shutdown.

It’s okay if you didn’t watch the State of the Union last night. I was there so you don’t have to be. Some of my personal highlights include newly elected women cheering for women in the workforce, this telling photograph of Nancy Pelosi and Trump taken by the indomitable Doug Mills, and a BlazeTV clip where Sean Spicer said Eric Bolling‘s Armani suit was from Target.

A Venti-sized problem: Political consulting firm SKDKnickerbocker really doesn’t want Democrats to go after its client, Starbucks.

Hello, I’m your author, Brittany Shepherd. Email me with comments at bshepherd@washingtonian.com or questions and follow me on Twitter. Sign up for this newsletter here.

Melania Trump wore a black coat last night, in striking contrast to the all-white outfits worn by many women House Democrats. Let’s not forget, though, Trump’s much buzzed-about and analyzed all-white ensemble last year.

In case you missed it: Washington Post reporter Radley Balko live-tweeted an episode of Frasier during the State of the Union, calling it his #FrasierSOTU. Perhaps I’ll make it my own tradition, too.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

Our pick for things to do around town:

THEATER The Kennedy Center continues its semi-staged performance series “Broadway Center Stage” with the Tony Award-winning musical The Music Man. Starring Broadway vets Norm Lewis, Jessie Mueller, and Rosie O’Donnell, the play follows a traveling salesman/con artist who promises to form a boys’ band—but intends to sneak out of town instead. His plans change, though, when he falls for the town’s librarian. Through February 11. $69-$249.

Good reads:

Date lab sent the wrong dude out for a date and I can not stop reading this; @Netflix you going to make a show out of this stat. (Washington Post)

Big events from Washingtonian:

Washingtonian is starting a new interview series, and I’m going to host the first one!!!!! Join me and Brad Jenkins, a veteran of both the Obama administration and Funny or Die’s DC office, for a discussion on what it’s like to work in the White House, how Americans get their information, how to make policy entertaining, and more! Listen: The bar is open, the laughs will be plentiful, and I’ll probably sing and dance for you guys or something. I take requests, but I have a preference for disco. It’s happening on February 27. I really, really, really hope to see you there. Get tickets here.

Our food critic, Ann Limpert, chats with readers every Friday at 11 AM. It’s always a fun discussion–read last week’s transcript here! You can leave her a question in advance right now, and she’ll get to as many as she can on Friday morning.

Join the conversation!