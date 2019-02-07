This Groom Took to the Stage and Played Electric Guitar at His Own Wedding

Brook Brown, a physician from Florida, and David (Dave) Hastings, a consultant from North Carolina met on a blind double date at a bluegrass festival in Nashville called “Pickin Party.” The two separately relocated to Nashville and hit it off when their married mutual friends dragged them along to the festival. They bonded over their first taste of Nashville’s Hot Chicken. Although Brook loved the spicy flavors, the heat was a bit much for Dave. Brook slid her extra beer over to Dave, and ever since the couple has stuck it out together.

“She laughed at my stupid jokes, so she was good in my book,” Dave recalls of his first time meeting his future wife.

The pair dated for two years before Dave’s surprise proposal on a long weekend trip to New York City. During a casual stroll through Central Park, Dave decided to pop the question. Without hesitation, Brook answered yes.

Their wedding day was a timeless winter wedding affair tied together with a variety of the couple’s personal touches. The seasonal decorations were the perfect backdrop for their classy ceremony, but little bits of everything Brook and Dave were scattered throughout the cocktail hour and guest reception.

The couple served their signature drinks —“Brook’s Bridal Bubbly,” pomegranate sparkling champagne and “Dave’s ‘Big Apple’ Cider,” with pear apple cider, spices, and prosecco — atop their mirrored and filigree crafted custom bar by White Glove Rentals. The drinks were prepared with mini guitar cocktail stir sticks, as a hint to Dave’s musical talents, and personalized cocktail napkins with fun facts about the happy couple.

Brook and Dave opted to create a menu that was reminiscent of their special memories. They worked with Occasions Caterers to pull together the exact recipe of the Nashville style hot chicken that they shared on the night they met to serve during cocktail hour. The three dinner stations were an ode to destinations that were important to the couple. The North Carolina station, where Dave grew up, featured a southern-style meal with pulled pork, baked beans, and jalapeno cornbread. As a nod to New Orleans, the place where Brook spent nearly 10 years of her life, guests sampled blackened redfish and jambalaya at the second dining station. The third option added a bit of Latin flair and symbolized the couple’s soon-to-be honeymoon spot. The Argentinian churrascaria station featured Argentine beef with chimichurri and clementine rotisserie chicken paired with chili corn cakes.

The post-dinner entertainment was a selection of the couple’s favorite songs played by the groom on his electric guitar. Accompanied by the band on stage, Dave’s special musical appearance was a major hit.

For dessert, the couple ditched the traditional wedding cake and instead chose a naked cookie cake served with a variety of flavored milk shots which was inspired by Brook and Dave’s love for milk and cookies. Then, in a final token to Brook’s southern roots, the bride revealed that the cake was a traditional style “cake pull” that was made full of charms for the ladies who were most important to her.

