9 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Pizzeria Paradiso’s Dupont Circle location is harmonizing beer and music for a “Mix Tapes and Mix Taps” event on Thursday. Over a dozen drafts from independent breweries have been paired with songs. Fans of hops and bops can head to Spotify and jam out to the playlist (the tunes will continue after pints are empty).

Happy Valentine’s Day! Or anti-Valentine’s Day, whichever you choose to celebrate (or not) on Thursday. Still need a restaurant recommendation? Try these. Heading out solo or with friends? We have you covered. And if you want to get creative here are date ideas that don’t suck.

Don a mysterious mask as you drink Italian wine at Osteria Morini’s Carnevale di Venezia late night happy hour on Friday. The $15 ticket covers snacks and the first drink with happy hour pricing on subsequent pours from 9 to 11 PM.

Gin fans gather at the Betsy, Belga Cafe’s rooftop “gin garden,” for a cocktail class on Saturday. Learn how to shake and stir three cocktails. Drinks are followed by a Belgian lunch of mussels and fries. Call 202-544-0100 to reserve a spot in the 2 PM course ($49 per person).

“Sfoglina” in Italian denotes a woman who uses traditional methods to craft pasta. Sfoglina Van Ness is living up to their name on Saturday with a pasta class from 2:30 to 4:30 PM ($65 per person). learn how to make eggless pasta dough to mold into shapes from orecchiette to cavatelli. Advance reservations are required.

Cheesetique Ballston launches their two week Raclette Fest on Saturday with an après-ski themed party from 7 PM to 11 PM. Warm up dancing to a DJ and indulging in unlimited raclette, a traditional Swiss dish of melted cheese served with potatoes, pickles, and charcuterie (tickets are $35 per person and include everything except drinks). Then through February 28 head to the restaurants for a special raclette menu.

The first annual Wharf Winter Games go down on Saturday from 2 to 5 PM with Arctic-inspired activities like curling and sled racing. Swap out high intensity competition for hygge relaxation, including s’mores roasting at the fire pits and hot winter drinks.

Celebrate the Year of the Pig with a Temple Fair at Q by Peter Chang on Sunday. The main dining room will be filled with red lanterns and a 40-foot dragon alongside stations for peking duck, pork bao, and dumplings. Bring the kids for family activities like sugar painting and calligraphy (tickets are $50 per person; $20 for children; 12 and under).

Channel Paris at Petite Loulou’s Sunday afternoon tea service in Union Market. Guests can snack on Hotel Ritz-inspired towers stacked with bite-size sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and macarons alongside a pot of tea. Reserve a spot ($26 per person, $15 for children) at either 4 PM or 6 PM tea time.

And heading into next week…

Takoma Park is kicking off FeBREWary from Monday to Sunday with craft breweries popping up at the neighborhood’s restaurants. The week starts with DC Brau at Busboys and Poets and continues with seven days to discover your new favorite beer.

Tickets are going fast for Ramen World at Mess Hall on Sunday, February 24th. Sample a variety of noodle soups from popular restaurants likeBad Saint, Himitsu, and Daikaya, plus yakitori, dumplings, Kirin brews, craft cocktails, and more. Tickets are $75 to $120 for access to two different sessions.