Washingtonian Today: Heart Knocks

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has stopped pursuing a new Washington Redskins stadium. According to the Washington Post, Hogan will no longer push to relocate the team’s stadium to Oxon Cove Park near MGM. This move leaves team owner Daniel Snyder with few allies other than DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, who is reportedly working to secure RFK stadium for the embattled (to say the least!) team.

Speaking of splits…the son-in-law of William Barr—Trump’s pick for Attorney General—is leaving the Alexandria-based US Attorney’s office in order to work for the White House counsel’s office, officials told CNN. I guess 1600 Pennsylvania continues to be a family affair. Barr’s daughter, who headed opioid enforcement in the deputy attorney general’s office, is headed to Treasury.

Still scrambling for a date idea? You’re in luck. Explorational presidential candidate and Twitter Ratio Man™ Howard Schultz will be at Sixth & I tonight to talk about his new book, which has exactly one coffee pun in its title. Not a fan of Schultz’s beans? You’re in luck, too! “NoHowardNo”, an anti-Schultz group led by Democratic consultant Bud Jackson, plans to host a counter-protest outside the venue. Nothing says true love like exercising a civil liberty or two in the cold. For what it’s worth, Schultz is not doing so well in the polling; a recent CNN poll shows a hefty…13 percent favorability.

Presidential plans: Melania Trump heads to the National Institute of Health this afternoon to craft with young patients and their parents. I’ve reached out to the White House to see whether she and President Trumphave any plans of their own, and I’ve yet to hear back. We know her husband has a preference for his own hotel, so perhaps the couple could check out the attached Sushi Nakazawa—our critic says it has some of the best sushi in Washington.

What’s on my mind: Paul Manafort is accused of doing crimes again. And the Dioceses of Arlington and Richmond released lists of clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor. Altogether, 58 priests were named.

The story of the people who call their cars home. (CityLab)

