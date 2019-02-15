100 Very Best Restaurants: #13 – Métier

An elevator descends into a firelit salon, where cocktails and snacks set a warm, welcoming tone from consummate hosts Eric Ziebold and Célia Laurent. A seven-course tasting progresses in a minimalist dining room where Ziebold’s precise cooking shows off his latest garden harvest and first-name relationships with purveyors. Many dishes weave the chef’s classic French training with his Midwestern roots. A recent meal started with a take on deviled eggs, elevated into a mousse-like bavarois and topped with caviar, and ended with warm chocolate crinkle cookies and miniature milkshakes. Among the thoughtful sendoffs: an edible gift, such as a pumpkin vinaigrette, and a handwritten thank-you note. Very expensive.

