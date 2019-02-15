100 Very Best Restaurants: #29 – Momofuku CCDC

Chef Tae Strain hasn’t just recharged this CityCenterDC branch of David Chang’s empire—he’s blown it up. Gone are the bao and ramen that made Chang famous nearly two decades ago. In their place are addictive bing—warm disks of soft, Chinese-style bread—served with dips that you’ll want to order one after the next, including butter with honey and gochugaru (Korean chili flakes), creamy smoked-trout, and zesty pimiento cheese. Next, we could skip straight to the larger shares, whether a camera-ready grilled chicken with chicken-fat rice or branzino sided with lettuce cups and one favorite old Chang touch—his ginger-scallion sauce. Moderate.
Executive Food Editor/Critic
Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.
Food Editor
Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.
Food Editor
Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.