100 Very Best Restaurants: #32 – Izakaya Seki

Much like the beets and mush­rooms doodled around the handwritten specials menu, this Japanese sake-and-snack house is tiny, ultra-personal, and idiosyncratic. It’s the creation of Cizuka Seki (the co-owner and artist) and her father, Hiroshi (the chef). The menu moves from thick-cut raw fish to fried snacks to grilled wonders such as sake-and-miso-marinated mackerel. Don’t miss the Japanese-steakhouse-style New York strip sided with standout garlic fried rice. Expensive.

