100 Very Best Restaurants: #74 – A&J Restaurant

A line out the door signals the good things to come at these northern Chinese dim sum parlors. Patrons tick off items on paper menus—that no-carts system means everything is fresh and made to order. The regional style highlights starches such as pan-fried pork dumplings, flaky dan bing wraps stuffed with egg and scallions, and fiery noodle soups. For something green, try garlicky cucumbers or stir-fried mustard greens. Frills are few—no alcohol or credit cards here—but you’ll feast like a king for pauper prices. Inexpensive.

