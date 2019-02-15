Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #74 – A&J Restaurant

A&J dishes up Northern Chinese-style dim sum. Photograph by Scott Suchman

A line out the door signals the good things to come at these northern Chinese dim sum parlors. Patrons tick off items on paper menus—that no-carts system means everything is fresh and made to order. The regional style highlights starches such as pan-fried pork dumplings, flaky dan bing wraps stuffed with egg and scallions, and fiery noodle soups. For something green, try garlicky cucumbers or stir-fried mustard greens. Frills are few—no alcohol or credit cards here—but you’ll feast like a king for pauper prices. Inexpensive.

About A&J Restaurant

cuisines

Chinese

Location(s)

4316 Markham St
Annandale, VA 22003
1319 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852

Awards

100 Very Best 2019