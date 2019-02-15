Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #78 – Urban Butcher

Cost:

Written by , , and | Published on
The bottomless carnivore's brunch at Urban Butcher. Photograph courtesy of Urban Butcher

This downtown Silver Spring spot is one of the area’s hippest steakhouses, thanks to creative cocktails, house-made charcuterie, and offbeat cuts such as bone-in lamb saddle. Here’s a place to rediscover the much-maligned beef tenderloin, salt-packed for 30 days, pan-roasted, basted with butter, and more delicious than any other we’ve had. The Flintstonian “meat mountain,” heaped with dry-aged rib eye, heritage-pork chops, and chicken sausages, is ideal for a crowd. Expensive.

Don’t Miss a Great New Restaurant Again: Get Our Food Newsletter

Get Started
The 100 Very Best Restauran…
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Cynthia Hacinli

About Urban Butcher

Price

cuisines

American

Location(s)

8226 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910

Awards

100 Very Best 2016
100 Very Best 2019