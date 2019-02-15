100 Very Best Restaurants: #78 – Urban Butcher
The bottomless carnivore's brunch at Urban Butcher. Photograph courtesy of Urban Butcher
This downtown Silver Spring spot is one of the area’s hippest steakhouses, thanks to creative cocktails, house-made charcuterie, and offbeat cuts such as bone-in lamb saddle. Here’s a place to rediscover the much-maligned beef tenderloin, salt-packed for 30 days, pan-roasted, basted with butter, and more delicious than any other we’ve had. The Flintstonian “meat mountain,” heaped with dry-aged rib eye, heritage-pork chops, and chicken sausages, is ideal for a crowd. Expensive.
