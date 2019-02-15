100 Very Best Restaurants: #78 – Urban Butcher

This downtown Silver Spring spot is one of the area’s hippest steakhouses, thanks to creative cocktails, house-made charcuterie, and offbeat cuts such as bone-in lamb saddle. Here’s a place to rediscover the much-maligned beef tenderloin, salt-packed for 30 days, pan-roasted, basted with butter, and more delicious than any other we’ve had. The Flintstonian “meat mountain,” heaped with dry-aged rib eye, heritage-pork chops, and chicken sausages, is ideal for a crowd. Expensive.

Join the conversation!