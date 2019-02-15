Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #93 – Northwest Chinese Food

This mod cafe specializes in the mouth-numbing, vinegar-stoked snacks and noodle dishes of China’s Shanxi province. House-made cold-skin noodles tossed with peanuts, cilantro, cucumber, and chilies are wonderfully tangy, while a bowl of springy noodles strewn with potatoes and nubs of crisp-skinned pork may be our new favorite comfort food. Save room for the Shanxi take on a burger, with a house-made bun and a choice of fillings. We love the Lanzhou version, laden with a fried egg. Inexpensive.

Northwest Chinese Food

Location

7313 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740

