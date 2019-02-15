Washingtonian Today: Amazon Dumps NYC on Valentine’s Day

Our ranking of the 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington is now online! Blue Duck Tavern has always been a favorite of mine, and I’ve recently added Sushi Taro, All Purpose, St. Anslem, and Kogiya to my regular rotation. What are some of your favorites? Send me an email and let me know.

Amazon broke up with New York—on Valentine’s Day, too! The company will no longer be opening an additional office in Long Island City. For now, the neighborhood formerly known as Crystal City is the lone spot for HQ2. New York doesn’t really need Amazon. But does Washington? Could we afford to lose Bezos, too?

What’s on my mind: A 22-year-old actor from California has been arrested in connection with a fire that was recently set at Comet Ping Pong. Authorities haven’t provided a motive.

DC novelist Thomas Mallon has no interest in writing a book about Trump, thanks.

Maketto’s pastry chef’s bag of recipes was stolen out of her car. Help return it and receive a year’s supply of free desserts.

This 32-year-old teacher mixes international flair into her everyday street wear.

The shocking story of an eagle love triangle is one that you must read this morning!!!!!

THEATER Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theatre is hosting The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, an adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling young-adult fantasy novel. If you missed the film, the title character discovers that he’s the son of Poseidon and then must embark on an epic quest to find Zeus’s lightning bolt. Recommended for ages 8 and up. Through February 17. $39-$139.

Meet the Hill staffers who Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hired to shake up the political system in Washington. (The Washington Post)

