Sherwin-Williams 2018 color of the year—Oceanside—promises to continue its reign this wedding season, so why not gift the groom something that plays to the popular color? Here are some of our favorite gift ideas that incorporate Oceanside and copper tones that will be sure to please any turquoise-loving grooms and groomsmen.

Choose a pocket square and boutonniere that pop

“Sparkler Medallions” pocket square in Teal, $10 at the Tie Bar, thetiebar.com. Boutonniere of blue thistle, cattail, pieris, and dried dill by Rocking Bird Flower Co., rockingbirdflower.com.

Give him ‘something blue’

Ettinger sterling round cuff links in turquoise, $90 at Trunk & Drawer, trunkanddrawer.com.

Opt for a classy flask he can share with friends

Ettinger tan leather hunter’s flask with four cups, $165 at Trunk & Drawer, trunkanddrawer.com.

Give his inner-romantic a place to store vows

Seniman Calligraphy linen vow book in Ocean, $40 for a set of two at etsy.com.

Gift him a cool blue cologne bottle for the special day

Tom Ford “Neroli Portofino” eau de parfum, $235 for 1.7 ounces at sephora.com.

A version of this article appears in the Winter/Spring 2019 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.

