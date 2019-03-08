Perhaps You’ve Forgotten About Melania Trump’s Jacket. These Weed Grinders Have Not.

Tired:
Wired:
Inspired:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Brittany Shepherd covers the societal and cultural scene in political Washington. Before joining Washingtonian as a staff writer in 2018, Brittany was a White House Correspondent for Independent Journal Review. While she has lived in DC for a number of years now, she still yearns for the fresh Long Island bagels of home. Find her on Twitter, often prattling on about Frasier.